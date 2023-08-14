All Legendary Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

One of the most thrilling aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3, like many other RPGs, is without a doubt the tireless pursuit of the best gear and weapons in the game. In this case it’s the exclusive tier of Legendary weapons that players everywhere are striving to get their hands on, and there are quite a few to choose from. If you’re wondering just how many there are, here is our handy guide to all Legendary Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Every Legendary Weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), What They Do, & How to Get Them

Markoheshkir

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Quarterstaff (Two-Handed Weapon)

Spell(s): Kereska’s Favour (Level 4 Evocation Spell)

Arcane Enchantment: Receive a +1 bonus to Spell Save DC and spell attack rolls.

Arcane Battery: With this equipped, the next spell you cast doesn’t cost a spell slot.

How to Obtain: This staff can be found at Ramazith’s Tower in the Lower City. Most players get easy access to this area via the Nightsong quest. When there, head to Sorcerous Sundries, then take the portal to the tower where Loroakkan the wizard resides. When on the lower floor of the tower, use the “Below” button to transport yourself to the room where you’ll find this staff behind a barrier. Pass an Arcana check to unlock it. It’s arguably considered the best staff in the game for spellcasting, and particularly for companion Gale.

The Red Knight’s Final Stratagem

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Book

Spell(s): Curriculum of Strategy – ‘Artistry of War’ – Deals 18-78 Force Damage via six summoned spectral strategists. (Level 5 Evocation) (Wizard Class)

How to Obtain: This book is very conveniently in the same area of Ramazith’s Tower, and is easily accessed right after you pick up the Markoheshkir staff. Simply hit the ‘Vault’ button, and you’ll get transported to yet another room in the tower that contains a display case with this book tucked inside.

The Annals of Karsus

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Book

Spell(s): Scroll of Dethrone – Deals 38-80 Necrotic damage, or half that damage on a Save. (Level 5 Necromancy) (Wizard Class)

How to Obtain: Yet again, this book is also found in Ramazith’s Tower, making quite the treasure trove for Legendary items. After grabbing The Red Knight’s Final Stratagem book, head through the doors nearby until you find another door labeled ‘Ramazith’. Enter with caution, as there are traps to avoid and disarm along the way. Pass through to the Silverhand Door, followed by the Evocation Door, then turn through the Silver Door to find a lever. Pull it and this will unlock the Karsus Vault back in the original room you started in. Head back there and find the book inside.

The Tharchiate Codex

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Book

Condition(s): Tharchiate Withering (reduces reader’s Constitution by 5) & Tharchiate Vigor (gives the reader 20 temporary HP after every Long Rest)

How to Obtain: This is final book found in the Sorcerous Vault, not far from the previous two behind the Elminster Door. Head again through the Silverhand Door, be mindful of any traps, then go through the Abjuration Door, then finally the Wish Door to find another lever that unlocks the vault containing the Codex.

This book also ties into the quest for the Necromancy of Thay book and the Amethyst Key required to open it. You’ll need the Tharchiate Codex and its condition ‘Tharchiate Withering’ to be able to finish reading the Necromancy of Thay, which will then give you the ‘Danse Macabre’ Spell that summons six ghouls.

After that quest is fulfilled, you can then relieve yourself of the curse with ‘Tharchiate Vigor’ that gives a big boost to your health.

Viconia’s Walking Fortress

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Shield

Item Effect(s):

Rebuke the Mighty: When a foe hits you with a melee attack, you can use your reaction to deal 2-8 force damage and knock it prone unless it succeeds a Dexterity check.

When a foe hits you with a melee attack, you can use your reaction to deal 2-8 force damage and knock it prone unless it succeeds a Dexterity check. Spellguard: You gain advantage on saving throws against spells. Spell attack rolls against you have disadvantage.

Spell(s): Reflective Shell & Warding Guard

How to Obtain: You can get this shield during Act 3 at the House of Grief in the Lower City from Viconia DeVir herself. Shadowheart‘s quest may also have you cross paths with her that ends in a fierce battle with her and the entire Cult of Shar. Either way, this Legendary shield can be yours and give some very nice protective and offensive buffs in the process.

Crimson Mischief

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Shortsword

Weapon Specs:

Prey Upon the Weak: This weapon deals an additional 1-4 piercing damage against targets below 50% HP.

This weapon deals an additional 1-4 piercing damage against targets below 50% HP. Crimson Weapon (off-hand): When you make an attack with your off-hand weapon, you can add your ability modifier to the damage of the attack.

When you make an attack with your off-hand weapon, you can add your ability modifier to the damage of the attack. Redvein Savary (main-hand): When you make an attack with advantage, you deal 7 additional piercing damage.

How to Obtain: This red shortsword is one of two you receive during Act 3, after vanquishing Orin in the Temple of Bhaal in the Undercity. You’ll gain access to the temple after taking the quest to investigate murders happening around the city.

Bloodthirst

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Shortsword

Weapon Specs:

Improved Critical: The number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by 1. This effect can stack.

The number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by 1. This effect can stack. True Strike Riposte (off-hand): When a creature misses you with a melee attack, you can retaliate and gain True Strike.

When a creature misses you with a melee attack, you can retaliate and gain True Strike. Exploit Weakness (main-hand): Creatures hit with this weapon receive vulnerability to piercing damage.

Spell(s): True Strike (Divination Cantrip)

How to Obtain: This shortsword is rewarded in tandem with the Crimson Mischief sword above after defeating Orin in the Temple of Bhaal. While they can be used separately or interchangeably, they’re of course most powerful when combined in both hands, and even have perks depending on which hand they’re used with.

Nyrulna

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Trident

Weapon Specs:

Nyrulna glowing: This object shines with a glowing light in a radius of 6m.

This object shines with a glowing light in a radius of 6m. Veil of the Wind: You gain +3m bonus to movement speed and jump distance. Equipping this weapon gives you immunity to fall damage.

You gain +3m bonus to movement speed and jump distance. Equipping this weapon gives you immunity to fall damage. Zephyr Connection: This weapon will return to your hand when thrown. You cannot be forced to drop the trident. When thrown, the weapon creates an explosion that deals 3-12 Thunder damage in a 6m blast.

How to Obtain: One of the coolest Legendary weapons of the roster, this Trident is found during Act 3 at the Circus of Last Days near Rivington. If you manage to outdo Akabi the Djinni at the wheel of fortune by pickpocketing his Magic Ring that rigs the game, the ‘jackpot’ will be yours. This angers Akabi and he teleports you to a monster-infested jungle out of spite. To survive it, find the portal that serves as not only your escape route, but the path to the legendary trident, Nyrulna.

Selune’s Spear of Night

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Spear

Weapon Specs:

Darkvision: You can see in the dark up to 12m.

You can see in the dark up to 12m. Selune’s Blessing: You gain advantage on wisdom saving throws and perception checks.

Spell(s): Moonbeam (Level 3 Evocation) & Moonmote (Class Action)

How to Obtain: During the Nightsong quest of Act 2, this spear weapon is yours if you save both Shadowheart and Nightsong. Transformed from the normal Spear of Night acquired at the Silent Library.

Shar’s Spear of Evening

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Spear

Weapon Specs:

Blind Immunity: The wearer cannot be blinded.

The wearer cannot be blinded. Shar’s Blessing: You gain advantage on saving throws while Lightly or Heavily Obscured. This weapon deals an additional 1d6 to creatures that are similarly obscured.

Spell(s): Shar’s Darkness (Level 2 Evocation Spell)

How to Obtain: This is the version of the upgraded Spear you receive if Shadowheart kills Nightsong during the Nightsong quest of Act 2.

The Blood of Lathander

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Mace

Weapon Specs:

Lathander’s Light: Sheds holy light in a six metre radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are blinded, unless they pass a constitution save.

Sheds holy light in a six metre radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are blinded, unless they pass a constitution save. Lathander’s Blessing: Once per long rest, when your hit points are reduced to zero, you regain 2-12 hitpoints. Allies within nine metres regain 1-6 hit points.

Spell(s): Sunbeam (Level 6 Evocation Spell)

How to Obtain: This legendary Mace weapon is one of the best ones to get earlier on in the game for Shadowheart, and is particularly useful when traversing the Shadow-Cursed lands, given its ability to project light. This weapon is obtained at the Rosymorn Monastery at Creche Y’llek in the Mountain Pass. There you’ll need to make your way to the Inquisitor’s Chamber while solving puzzles and collecting 3 Ceremonial Weapons. Also, once you obtain the Blood of Lathander, you need to be careful not to literally blow up the Monastery in the process.

Balduran’s Giantslayer

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Greatsword

Weapon Specs:

Giantslayer: On a hit, double the damage from your Strength Modifier. This weapon grants you Advantage on Attack Rolls against Large, Huge, or Gargantuan creatures.

Spell(s): Giant Form (Class Actions)

How to Obtain: This fearsome-looking legendary greatsword is another weapon found during Act 3, after you embark on a quest to save Wyll’s father, the Grand Duke Ravengard, from the Iron Throne Prison in Baldur’s Gate. Once you complete the quest, the new questline to obtain this weapon opens up. Or alternatively, you can head straight to the location of Wyrm’s Rock prison, and upon finding two Dragon Torches there, shoot a Lightning spell at them to reveal a secret door where the greatsword is hidden.

Gontr Mael

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Bow

Weapon Specs:

Promised Victory: On a hit, possibly inflict Guiding Bolt upon the target.

On a hit, possibly inflict Guiding Bolt upon the target. Gontr Mael Glowing: This object shines with a glowing light in a radius of 6m.

Spell(s): Celestial Haste (Level 3 Transmutation Spell)

How to Obtain: To get your hands on this legendary bow, you’ll need to complete the quest given by Gondian Zanner Tobin at the Steel Watch Foundry in the Lower City. You’ll travel down in the lower levels of the Foundry to seek out and defeat Steel Watcher Titan in the Antechamber Control Center. Among the loot it drops after being vanquished is the Gontr Mael bow.

Duellist’s Prerogative

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Item Type: Rapier

Weapon Specs:

Elegant Duelist (Main Hand) – While your off-hand is empty, you score a Critical Hit when rolling a 19. Moreover, you gain an additional reaction per turn.

While your off-hand is empty, you score a Critical Hit when rolling a 19. Moreover, you gain an additional reaction per turn. Withering Cut (Main Hand) – On a hit with a melee weapon, use a reaction to deal additional Necrotic damage equal to your Proficiency Bonus.

Spell(s): Challenge to a Duel (Level 1 Enchantment Spell) & Dueller’s Enthusiasm (Weapon Actions)

How to Obtain: This legendary Rapier sword is acquired as a reward for complete the ‘Save Vanra’ quest by rescuing Vanra from the loathsome hag Auntie Ethel at Old Garlow’s Place south of Baldur’s Gate, near the docks. Be sure to bring a Hag’s Bane potion with you, as you’ll need it to get her to literally throw up Vanra from her belly. You’ll also need the Break Curse spell to use on a doll in the house to make her lackeys appear and attack, before you can get to Auntie Ethel herself.

That concludes our guide for all currently known legendary weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you find this helpful in getting as many of these weapons as possible, and be sure to let us know if there are any you’ve found that aren’t mentioned here.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as the most played races in Baldur’s Gate 3.