How to Open Necromancy of Thay in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While exploring the Blighted Village cellar in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter a sinister-looking book called Necromancy of Thay. Unfortunately, you cannot read the content of this mysterious book until you find its key. Luckily for you, we have made this guide to help you locate the key and unlock the Necromancy of Thay.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Unlocking Necromancy of Thay

You can open the Necromancy of Thay by inserting the Dark Amethyst into the open mouth on the cover. This key item is located inside the Whispering Depth, which you can reach by jumping into the well at the center of the Blighted Village.

Afterward, you will need to locate the Phase Spider Matriarch’s nest at X:-553 Y:-356. At this point, you have two choices: kill the boss or use stealth to steal the Dark Amethyst. Either way, once you have the item, you can insert the key into the cover’s mouth and unlock the Necromancy of Thay.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you decide to read the sinister book, you must pass three Wisdom roll checks to gain its knowledge. The final roll check requires you to get 20, which is very difficult to achieve unless you have buffs or high stats on Wisdom. However, if you manage to read until the end, your character will acquire a “blessing” that allows them to use the Speak With Dead spell without spending any spell slot.

Now that you’ve learned how to open the Necromancy of Thay, you can continue your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3. I highly recommend obtaining the legendary Helldusk Armor, which is considered one of the best sets of gear you can acquire in the game.