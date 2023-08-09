Where to Get Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Effects Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundant in mythical treasures and secrets to discover, and of course plenty of unique armor sets to unlock and make use of. In true RPG fashion, a select number of those sets are especially challenging to get, but incredibly satisfying once you do. One of the most exclusive of those endgame sets is the legendary Helldusk Armor. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on it, and what it’s capable of, here is our handy guide for where to get Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3, and its effects explained.

How & Where to Get Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Helldusk Armor is considered a legendary set of gear, one of the very best that you can acquire in the entire game due to its stats and protections. As such, you won’t be able to get it until later in the story, at the very least until after you get to the city of Baldur’s Gate.

Once you have the ability to explore the city, and are confident that you and your party are prepared and rested, you can seek out the House of Hope, which is the lair of your old infernal friend Raphael. To actually get in there though, you’ll have to first go to a shop in the northwestern part of the city, aptly called the Devil’s Fee.

There you can speak to a diabolist named Helsik who can teleport you straight into the House of Hope, for a fee of course. Her starting price is a hefty 10,000, but with high enough Persuasion you can push her down to just 1,000. If you signed a deal with Raphael previously, this also kicks off a side quest called ‘Escape the Deal’, to free yourself from it by destroying the contract.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Upon landing inside Raphael’s lair, you’ll want to explore every nook and corner of it to retrieve all pieces of Helldusk gear you can. Inevitably, you’ll also be forced to confront Raphael himself in an epic battle to bring him down for good.

He boasts a whopping 666 HP and is flanked by other Cambion enemies who immediately attack as well, so be prepared for a very challenging battle. Once he’s vanquished, the Helldusk Armor will drop as loot.

The Effects of Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

As expected, the legendary Helldusk Armor is Heavy Armor, with a weight of 20 and its class at 21. However, you’re automatically considered Proficient with the armor while wearing it, and you also unlock the Level 3 spell ‘Fly’.

You also gain ‘Infernal Retribution’, which when succeeding at a Saving Throw, you’ll receive Burning for 3 turns. Lastly, there’s also ‘Prime Aegis’ which grants Fire Resistance, and by proxy you cannot be burned. In addition, you take 3 less damage from all sources.

The other gear pieces that come with the main armor also provide their own powerful benefits. The Helldusk Helmet includes the following buffs:

Infernal Sight – You can see in magical and ordinary darkness up to a range of 12m, and you cannot be Blinded.

Magical Durability – The wielder has a +2 bonus to Saving Throws against spells.

Attackers can’t land critical hits against the wearer.

Immolating Gaze class action.

The Helldusk Gloves give the player the following buffs:

Infernal Acuity – You gain a +1 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC.

Infernal Touch – Your weapon attacks deal an additional 1-6 Fire damage. Your unarmed attacks deal an additional 1-6 Necrotic damage, and can possible inflict Bleeding.

Strength Saving Throws +1.

Rays of Fire Cantrip.

Meanwhile, the Helldusk Boots offer these perks:

Steadfast – You cannot be forcibly be moved by a foe’s spells or actions, and you ignore the effects of Difficult Terrain.

Infernal Evasion – When you fail a Saving Throw, you may use your reaction to succeed instead.

Hellcrawler class action (this allows you to teleport and then inflict 2-16 fire damage with additional blast damage).

That concludes our guide for where to get Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 and its effects explained. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’re able to get your hands on this one-of-a-kind gear set.

