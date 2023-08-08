Where to Find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & How to Use It

Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is abundant in mystical items and treasures to discover and use for all manner of things, from crafting to quest completions, or sometimes both. One particular item that checks both those boxes is Infernal Iron, and is also key to helping Karlach survive. If you’re wondering where exactly to find this item, here is our handy guide for where to find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to use it.

What is Infernal Iron and Where to Find It in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Infernal Iron is a unique material that is not only used to forge weapons and armor for the player, it also helps complete Karlach‘s pivotal companion quest during Act 2 — ‘The Hellion’s Heart’. Essentially, Karlach’s engine heart is overheating in her chest, and she needs some new Infernal machinery to help keep it in check.

Fulfilling this quest not only gains you another powerful party member to call upon, it ensures that Dammon, a Tiefling blacksmith you meet early on, remains accessible for crafting powerful gear.

Infernal Iron is not so easy to come by in the game, and is only found in 3 possible locations.

Infernal Iron Location #1 – Blighted Village

The first is over in the Blighted Village, sitting in a chest in the cellar of the house in the northeastern corner. To get to it, enter the house and go to the room on the right, where a hole in the floor is covered by spider webs. Cast a Spell such as Fire Bolt to get rid of them and drop down into the cellar.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once inside, you’ll see a ladder nearby that leads to up to a loft, and an enticing chest beside the ladder. Leave it for later as it’s booby trapped, and if you fail to open it safely with a Trap Disarm Kit, it will explode and destroy the ladder, making it harder to get to the upper level. Basically, the alternative is having a character with enough Strength to jump high enough.

Climb the ladder to find another chest to your left, which holds the Infernal Iron. While this one won’t explode, to open it you’ll still need a set of Thief’s Tools and high enough Sleight of Hand to pass the Dexterity check. Succeed and a piece of Infernal Iron is yours.

Infernal Iron Location #2 – Goblin Camp in Shattered Sanctum

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The second place to find Infernal Iron is at the Goblin Camp in the Shattered Sanctum area, where Dror Ragzlin is garrisoned. Whether you’ve sided with the Goblins or not can affect how you’re able to enter the camp, but it’s ultimately up to you if you’d rather slash your way through the horde or sneak your way in.

Either way, you’ll want to reach Dror Ragzlin’s Throne Room, where he’ll be sitting with a locked door noticeable behind him that contains an abundance of treasure, including Infernal Iron. To open it, you’ll need the key Ragzlin is holding, and you can choose to take it by force or pickpocket it off him. If your stats aren’t high enough, Astarion can definitely be of use here.

Once you have the key, go to the door at the back of the room and unlock it. Pick up all the treasure you can carry, including the Infernal Iron waiting within.

Infernal Iron Location #3 – Underdark’s Grymforge

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The third and final place you can find Infernal Iron is at the Grymforge in the Underdark, which is the subterranean level of the game’s world map. While accessing the area can be a little tricky, once you find the Grymforge it’s straightforward from there.

You’ll need to accept and then complete the quest from Stonemason Kith, a Duergar who sells wares and inquires the player about the Grymforge’s architecture. This triggers a small side quest which requires History, Perception, and Investigation checks. Pass them, and the Infernal Iron is yours.

How to Use Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you have all the Infernal Iron you can find (the more the better), you’ll want to make your way back to Dammon, the Tiefling blacksmith at the Druid Grove (also known as Emerald Grove). He’s the one who can help Karlach make the necessary repairs to the engine in her chest as part of The Hellion’s Heart quest.

Completing it will buff Karlach considerably, making her all the more vital to your party. It also ensures that Dammon remains accessible for other Infernal gear crafting. If you’re not careful and bypass this quest altogether, Dammon will vanish after the events of Druid Grove conclude.

That wraps up our guide for where to find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to use it. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what kind of Infernal gear you’ve made for yourself.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as our comprehensive guide to all Races and Classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).