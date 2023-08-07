Karlach Location in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While attempting to remove the tadpole inside your head, you will encounter several remarkable individuals in Baldur’s Gate 3. Among them is a Tiefling named Karlach, who is currently running away from the archdevil Zariel. Although she tries to hide in the wild, we can help you find and recruit this fiery woman.

How to Find Karlach in BG3

You can find Karlach near a small river northeast of the Blighted Village (X:110 Y:502). During my playthrough, I passed through the ruined village and headed north until I encountered a broken stone bridge. You will need to use the Jump ability to cross the gap, and then you can continue following the path.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you encounter a junction, you must take the right path, where you will find several Hyenas infected with Gnoll pups. Unless you’re playing as a paladin and can cleanse the animal, I recommend killing the poor creature before the Gnoll rips its way out of the womb.

Unfortunately, you will get dragged into a battle where you must kill the remaining Hyenas. Once the area is safe, you can continue following the road until you find a small river. You will see Karlach standing beyond a fallen wooden log that you can use to cross the stream.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you have Wyll in your party, the man will become aggressive toward the Tiefling. You are now given two choices; you can kill her, or you can persuade Wyll to let her go and recruit the woman. I suggest letting the Tiefling live since she’s not a devil and is actually a victim forced to fight in the war by the archdevil Zariel.

Besides Karlach, you can recruit other companions to your team in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the earliest characters you can invite is Astarion, who stands near the fallen Nautiloid. He will attempt to attack you, but once you assure him you’re not a threat, he will join your party.