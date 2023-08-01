The fascinating yet chaotic world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of dangers lurking around every corner, be it fierce beasts, bloodthirsty fauna, unfriendly townsfolk, ruthless dragon-riders, and more. The most silent threat, however, are the traps that often go unnoticed until you accidentally take a wrong step. If you’re wondering how to effectively deal with them, here is our guide for how to disarm traps in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Detect & Disarm Traps in Baldur’s Gate 3

Traps are a dangerous fixture of the game that are most often found within dungeons, crypts, caves, and other similar locations that have something to hide, usually precious treasures. If just one character in the party happens to trip one, the trap’s area-of-effect damage can do serious harm and even wipe the entire group if not prepared.

While traps can and likely will inflict damage and status ailments on the entire party when in range, when it comes to detecting and disarming them that can only be done by characters with high enough Perception, Dexterity, and ‘Sleight of Hand’. Thieves and Monks are the primary classes for this ability, and the higher your stats are, the more likely you are to succeed in disarming any trap in your way.

However, it’s not simply a matter of hitting a single button and the trap goes poof. First off, you need to make sure you have a handful of Trap Disarm Toolkits, which are what actually guarantees success in disarming a trap. A few different vendors sell these Toolkits, including:

Shattered Sanctum

Druid Grove

Zhemtarim Hideout

Toll House, the Risen Road

Myconid Village

Once you have your Toolkits stowed and your party is prepped, head off to your next underground excursion where plenty of traps will be waiting.

The actual process of detecting and disarming a trap is a delicate one. If there is one blocking your path, a Perception Check will automatically happen and that should of course fall to the person in your group with the highest Perception stat. Upon success, the trap will be revealed and then you can begin disarming it.

Side note, you should always save your game before any attempt, as in the event it fails you can reset with your Toolkit intact, as well as your characters in case of serious damage.

Make sure you have your Disarm Toolkit, and then right-click on the trap itself to make the attempt. High enough Sleight of Hand and Dexterity are key to not only successfully disarming the trap, but the chance to keep your Toolkit for future attempts. Rather, the Toolkit is essentially the last line of defense when disarming.

Should your dice roll high enough, the disarming will succeed, allowing your group to progress onward.

