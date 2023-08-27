How to Kill Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The second act of Baldur’s Gate 3 is fraught with high stakes, and most of them are thanks to its villain Ketheric Thorm. An ancient general who rose from the dead, he’s touted to be unkillable and stands directly between you and the next section of the game. Given this fact, you can’t be blamed if you need help discovering how to kill Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3. Luckily, we’re here to help save you some serious leg work in this endeavor.

Do be aware, though, that we have to go into *Heavy Spoilers* for the main quest as a result. Consider this your one and only warning before proceeding.

Can You Kill Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

It is possible to kill Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3, but only if you progress the main story to the point that you find and deal with the Night Song. More specifically, you need to pursue Balthazar into the Thorm Mausoleum and reach the bottom of the Temple of Shar located there.

After you make it to the end of this dungeon, it’s revealed that the Nightsong is actually Dame Aylin. She is the daughter of the goddess Selune, and has been held prisoner in order to fuel Ketheric’s immortality via her godly magic. You can kill or free her to interrupt the magic causing his invulnerability, and either decision has repercussions for several aspects of the story moving forward.

For the purposes of killing Ketheric though, we’d recommend that you free the Nightsong. Doing so not only severs his connection to her magic and makes him killable, but also turns Aylin into an ally who helps you in the boss fights you have against him. This includes both the fight atop Moonrise Tower and the one in the Mind Flayer Colony after he becomes the Avatar of Myrkul.

Can You Kill Ketheric Without Lifting the Shadow Curse?

We should also note that you do not need to lift the Shadow Curse to kill Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Though the two are tied to each other, Ketheric isn’t the only factor responsible for the Shadow Curse’s existence. Likewise, the Curse itself doesn’t fuel his immortality in any way. Instead, his life acts as a final fail safe to keep the Curse active, but only brings the curse down if you’ve taken care of every other element causing the Curse to continue.

As such, you can kill him as soon as Aylin is free, but it does come at the cost of restoring the Shadow Cursed Lands to their former glory and keeping Halsin in your party. Be aware of this, and be careful not to pursue killing Ketheric Thorm too aggressively before you have completed almost all of the quests tied to the Shadow Curse.

That covers everything we have to share when it comes to how to kill Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they cover plenty of other choices and topics that could be giving you trouble.