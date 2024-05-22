Does Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support?

If you’re a fan of games like Genshin Impact then Wuthering Waves has likely caught your eye. However, Wuthering Waves is quite the action title so today, we’re discussing whether Wuthering Waves has controller support or not.

Will Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support?

Wuthering Waves is very much like Genshin Impact and other recent anime gacha games that are on mobile as well as PC. Those games already have controller support on one or all platforms, so it would make sense for Wuthering Waves to have controller support as well. During the previous second closed beta, Wuthering Waves on PC did not have controller support.

Thankfully, after a lot of player feedback, the developers confirmed that Wuthering Waves would have controller support when released. This announcement was made during a special broadcast on the Wuthering Waves YouTube channel that aired on March 29. This announcement came after receiving feedback from the closed beta period earlier that month.

Beyond the aforementioned announcement, the developers also talked about changing other aspects of Wuthering Waves based on feedback. Aspects like the Echo system, a gameplay element that allows you to collect, be buffed by, or even temporarily become the enemies that you kill. As well as refinements to the game’s visuals, sounds, and quest lines. Wuthering Waves was already well received, but with these changes and controller support, the game could potentially rival juggernauts like Genshin.

The controller support specifically looks like it will make combat just as viable as keyboard and mouse players by relegating combat abilities to button combos. For example, Left Bumper + A, or B, or X, or Y looks to be how you will use your character’s main abilities, while directions on the D-pad will determine which character you switch to.

That kind of setup makes sense, but I hope that controller players get the ability to rebind controls like keyboard and mouse users will have. Wuthering Waves releases on May 22, in the evening for U.S. players and early in the day for those across the pond. Preloading is also now available!

