Should You Choose Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

While creating your character in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can pick Origin Characters as your protagonist, and among them is The Dark Urge. Unlike the other six options, this mysterious character has no face, and they’re shrouded in mysteries. If you want to learn more about The Dark Urge, you’ve come to the right place because we’ll tell your everything you need to know about them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 The Dark Urge Origin Explained

The Dark Urge is a unique character you can use as the Origin of your protagonist. Unlike the other Origin Characters, you can customize The Dark Urge’s race, gender, and appearance.

The only fixed thing about The Dark Urge is the bloody and mysterious past that haunts the protagonist. In fact, if you pick this option, your character’s background will be locked as the Haunted One, and you will get a unique personal quest called the Urge.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

During your playthrough, you will also encounter unique dialogues and events that you won’t get when playing as a fully customized character. Almost all of them are centered around the insatiable need to murder and destroy.

For example, after escaping the ship, you can examine a corpse which somehow triggers the desire in your protagonist to smile sinisterly. The game will let you decide to allow your character to smile or fight back against the dark inclination.

I won’t tell you more because we will quickly enter spoilers territory, and I assure you, you want to experience The Dark Urge’s storyline with fresh eyes. Anyway, if you want to add extra angst and mysteries to your character’s past, you should pick The Dark Urge as your Origin. However, if you prefer to play as a random person who stumbles into an epic adventure, you should create a fully customized character.

Do note that if you decide not to select The Dark Urge during character creation, you won’t encounter this individual as a recruitable team member. This is very different from the other six optional Origin Characters, like Astarion, that you will meet and can recruit on your journey.

Hopefully, reading this article has helped you understand The Dark Urge Origin Character better. Before leaving Twinfinite, consider checking out other Baldur’s Gate 3 articles. For example, if you want to recruit companions to aid you on your adventure, we have a guide to help you find them all!