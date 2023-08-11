Most Played Classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While typically, information on this topic wouldn’t be so freely available, Larian Studios presented a fun graph about it. Though the game is incredibly subjective and success can be found with any class, some have still proved much more popular. We have all the information on most played classes if you want to see how your choices stack up.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Most Popular Classes

Fortunately, the graph does include all 12 classes, so it might inspire players on what to pick next. The only thing missing from here would be a further breakdown of subclasses.

Surprisingly, the most picked class isn’t magic based, but they do get the second and third positions. Instead, players have been seemingly drawn to Paladins and their multiple Oath subclasses. Though not all magic is cast equally, it seems. Sorcerer and Warlock are the next two most popular, but Wizard is only fourth from the last spot.

If you chose to play as a Cleric, then you are one of the smallest minorities in the whole game, and it’s the only class not to even break 100,000 creations. Shadowheart plays this role perfectly, so it’s hard to imagine needing to play as one anyway.

One of our picks for worst classes, the Monk, somehow managed third from the bottom, which is a surprise.

The full breakdown is:

Paladin

Sorcerer

Warlock

Rogue

Bard

Barbarian

Fighter

Ranger

Wizard

Monk

Druid

Cleric

Does this handy layout of most played classes sway you in any way? Tell us in the comments if you might roll a Cleric in the future just to try and redeem them from rock bottom.