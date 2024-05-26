Best Landing Spots for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Every new season brings new locations and landmarks to discover. Some of these will eventually become your favorite land spots for you and your squad! Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has begun, and we have a few new areas to check out – but will these become the best landing spots? Let’s find out!

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Best Landing Spots

Image Source: iFireMonkey/Epic Games

The best landing spot really depends on how you like to start your match. Do you prefer to have some time to gather materials and weapons before jumping into the fray? Or are you a ‘straight into the action’ kind of player? Whatever your playstyle we have some perfect recommendations for you for the best landing spots this season.

Best Spot For Looting – Mount Olympus

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Don’t disregard the old landing spots just because there is a new Fortnite season! Mount Olympus is a great place to land to get a full load out and shield up before heading into the fight. Artemis wanders the building where Zeus once resided and is available for hire, offering her talents as a scout. There are multiple chest spawn points and ammo boxes for you to stock up on everything you need. When you are ready you can head west to Redline Rig or to the center of the map towards Restored Reels via the Nitrodrome.

Best Spot For Action – Brutal Beachhead

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

New to Chapter 5 Season 3, Brutal Beachhead is the beached shark-shaped ship on the south coast. Here you will usually find Megalo Don and his henchmen guarding a vault.

In the Brutal Beachhead vault is Megalo Don’s Behemoth SUV which is equipped with tire and weapon mods, and a spiked cowcatcher. Brutal Beachhead offers players a bunch of chest spawn points and can be a pretty popular choice for a landing spot, especially if Megalo Don is home and not out exploring the island! Thankfully the henchmen won’t shoot unless you attack first so you have time to load up before defeating them and the boss to get his Medallion. Megalo Don’s Medallion gives you unlimited Nitro and unlocks the vault where his specialized vehicle is stored. If you survive the fight you can make your way around the coast or up to the center of the map.

Best Spot to Get a Medallion -Redline Rig

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

At Redline Rig you can defeat The Machinist and get her Medallion and vehicle. Occasionally, however, she can be seen driving her vehicle around the map ahead of an armored bus full of henchmen.

When you load into the match check the map to see if her Medallion icon is at Redline rig. If not, it can be seen slowly moving around elsewhere. This is one of the best Medallions to win if you can as it replenishes your shield up to 75pts over a short period. Remember: if you pick up a Medallion from one of the bosses, your location will be shown on the map as a large orange circle. The more Medallions you hold: the smaller the circle will become! We found the ultimate combo is to hold the Machinist + Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallions, giving you unlimited ammo, shield replenishment, and with a small boost to any damage dealt!

Best Spot For Materials – Rebel’s Roost

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

One recommendation for any avid builders among you; Rebel’s Roost is the perfect place to max out your mats! The building is full of chests and ammo boxes to get geared up before heading into the forest to gather wood and stone. There is even a Wastelander Beacon to discover if you are up for a challenge! Once you are all geared up and maxed out on wood, stone and metal, you can either head to Restored Reels or the Nirtodrome via the River Styx or go off towards Reckless Railways past Lavish Lair. It might seem like a bit out of the way of the main action but you wouldn’t want to keep watching your back while harvesting all your materials!

Best Spot For Excitement – Nitrodrome

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Nitrodrome has music, fireworks, Nitro-filled flaming hoops, and a Medallion to win! Landing at the Nitrodrome means jumping into the middle of the biggest and most dangerous party on the island.

If you stay for two minutes you will unlock the opportunity to face Ringmaster Scarr in the ‘drome. Drive through the blue rings around the track to show her who’s boss then defeat her in a fight to take the Medallion. This gives you unlimited ammo and also unlocks the vault where you will find her suped-up vehicle. The boss vehicles are worth using because they replenish their HP over time, giving you an almost invincible super car! The Nitrodrome is loud and chaotic so watch your back. It can be pretty hard to hear anyone sneaking up behind you.

Best Spot For Peace & Quiet – An Oasis Pool

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Sure this is a Battle Royale and is meant to be a fight to the death, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take some time out to relax. If you want to chill before jumping into the chaos then choose one of the more peaceful landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: the Oasis Pool.

At the Oasis Pools you can sit by the healing waters, maybe do a spot of fishing, and find some loot nearby. There are a few dotted around the desert biome: just look for a peaceful blue area in among the dusty orange on the map. Our favorite is the Oasis Pool between Brutal Beachhead and Redline Rig. To make a quick getaway there is a launch pad on a boat in the center of the ramps. They are also worth visiting as you travel between locations. The waters heal you for 1HP per second (so it can’t help you when you are in the storm!) Take your time, relax, then jump on the launch pad to your next destination!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more