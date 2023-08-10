How to Save Baelen & Get His Bag in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While visiting the Myconic Colony in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can encounter a woman named Derryth, who’s looking for her husband. Baelen has gone missing while searching for some Noblestalk mushrooms in the Underdark, and it is your task to locate the man.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Find the Mushroom Picker Quest Guide

You can find Baelen in a field of Bibberbangs northwest of the Myconic Colony. Like other explosive mushrooms, you cannot get near these dangerous plants unless you wish to get blown up. Unfortunately, Baelen has somehow gotten stuck in the middle of this field, and you must get him out.

The man will tell you to bring him his backpack, which he lost some time ago. Although the item is located west of Baelen, you cannot simply stroll toward the backpack. First, you need to enter the Turn-Base mode by clicking the hourglass icon on the right side of the hot bar.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

This will give you more room to think and act since you must get near some Bibberbangs to grab the bag. Afterward, you can use the Misty Step spell or the Enhance Leap ability to reach the backpack.

Right-click the item to bring out the menu and select the Throw option. After you toss the bag toward Baelen, you must back away from the mushrooms, or they’ll explode.

Finally, you can end your turn and wait for the man to use a teleportation spell. You will need to return to the entrance and speak to Baelen, who will give you a Scroll of invisibility. To end the side quest, you can fast-travel to the Myconic Colony to speak with Derryth again.

Completing the Find the Mushroom Picker mission will give you the Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo. This rare gear can grant an additional 1d4 damage with Throw Attacks and attacks using Improvised Weapons.

Besides saving Baelen, you can also help Sovereign Glut avenge its clan in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unfortunately, the Myconic king will ask you to kill Sovereign Spaw, who didn’t help Glut when its home was attacked. You will need to decide between siding with Sovereign Glut or Sovereign Spaw, and each choice brings different outcomes and challenges.