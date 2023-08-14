How to Get & Use Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Noblestalk is a rare mushroom that can help you improve the state of your desired character through its medicinal properties. However, due to its limited capacity, it can be quite challenging to look for, especially with the vast terrain of the Forgotten Realms. So, if you are trying to find this item, here’s everything you need to know about the Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

Noblestalk can be found during the Find the Mushroom Picker questline within the Underdark. If you aren’t sure where to find this mission, you can check out our How to Save Baelen and Get His Bag guide. Once players rescue Baelen, they can pick up the Noblestalk (on the right side) at the coordinates ‘X: -3, Y: -66.’

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can utilize the Mage Hand to throw the item toward your party, but be sure not to click on it, as the hand can consume it. Players can also perform Misty Step to teleport to it or through a companion with a mushroom perk (they can’t trigger the explosion.) Keep in mind that you must not get too close to the Bibberbangs, or else it will get rid of the Noblestalk.

Those who want to maneuver around the Bibberbangs should un-group their party, as the rest of the members can trigger its explosion. We also recommend saving beforehand just in case the team accidentally triggers the blast.

How to Use Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can use Noblestalk by giving it to the following characters:

Tav (yourself) : Restores health and all harmful conditions.

: Restores health and all harmful conditions. Shadowheart : Help her restore childhood memories.

: Help her restore childhood memories. Derryth : Welcomes you to her shop at Baldur’s Gate (Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo reward.)

: Welcomes you to her shop at Baldur’s Gate (Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo reward.) Baelen: Clears his mind (Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo reward.)

Players can decide on their choice based on their playstyle or character preference. For example, those who fancy Shadowheart should give it to her to progress further in the Daughter of Darkness questline.

Aside from the rewards from Derryth and Baelen, you can receive Inspiration points once you gift a Noblestalk to someone and complete the Find the Mushroom Picker mission.

Now that you know how to find and use Noblestalk, you can discover other unique items with our Scrolls of Revivify guide.