How to Unlock & Recruit Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The journey across the Forgotten Realms is a long and dangerous road filled with hordes of malicious creatures and formidable bosses. Fortunately, many allies will come to your aid, including Companions and temporary alliances during battle. So, if you need some extra help with your travels, we’ll show you how to get Hirelings for your party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

Players can get Hirelings by unlocking Withers from the Investigate the Ruins questline. Once you complete this mission, you can set up camp and speak to him about his services. You must progress through a few dialogue interactions to reach the topic of Hierlings, but you may need to talk to him again to trigger this subject.

Eventually, you should see the option ‘I would like to talk about hirelings’ to view the character selection.

After players discuss the topic, Hirelings will be available to them via the camp. You can also talk to Withers about changing your class, which requires a specific amount of Gold.

How to Recruit Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you’ve unlocked Hirelings, you can converse with Withers to recruit them for 100 Gold. If you don’t have enough money, you can always exchange your goods with a nearby Trader or discover loot while exploring the map. However, players must send away someone within their party to make space for the recruit.

At this point, you’ll encounter 12 Hirelings with a variety of attributes, and you can select the one that’s best suited for you.

All Hireling Types

Characters Races Classes Proficiencies Additional Abilities Eldra Luthrim Gold Dwarf Barbarian -Simple Weapons

-Martial Weapons

-Battleaxes

-Handaxes

-Light Hammers

-Warhammer

-Light Armour

-Medium Armour

-Shields Rage Action Brinna Brightsong Lightfoot Halfling Bard -Simple Weapons

-Hand Crossbows

-Longswords

-Rapiers

-Shortswords

-Light Armour -Vicious Mockery Cantrip

-Blade Ward Cantrip

-Healing Word Spell

-Dissonant Whispers Spell

-Tasha’s Hideous Laughter Spell

-Heroism Spell

-Bardic Inspiration Action Zenith Feur’sei High Elf Cleric -Simple Weapons

-Morningstars

-Longswords

-Shortswords

-Longbows

-Shortbows

-Light Armour

-Medium Armour

-Shields

-Free Bolt Cantrip

-Resistance Cantrip

-Guidance Cantrip

-Sacred Flame Cantrip

-Light Cantrip Danton Mephistopheles Tiefling Druid -Clubs

-Daggers

-Javelins

-Maces

-Quarterstaffs

-Scimitars

-Sickles

-Spears

-Light Armour

-Medium Armour

-Shields -Mage Hand Cantrip

-Shillelagh Cantrip

-Thorn Whip Cantrip Varanna Sunblossom Half-Elf Fighter -Simple Weapons

-Martial Weapons

-Spears

-Pikes

-Halberds

-Glaives

-Light Armour

-Medium Armour

-Heavy Armour

-Shields -Second Wind Action Sina’zith Githyanki Monk -Simple Weapons

-Shortswords

-Longswords

-Greatswords

-Light Armour

-Medium Armour -Githyanki Psionics: Mage Hand Cantrip

-Astral Knowledge Action

-Flurry of Blows Action Kerz Half-Orc Paladin -Simple Weapons

-Martial Weapons

-Light Armour

-Medium Armour

-Heavy Armour

-Shields -Lay on Hands Action

-Divine Sense Action

-Holy Rebuke Action Ver’yll Wenkiir Lolth-Sword Drow Ranger -Simple Weapons

-Martial Weapons

-Rapiers

-Shortswords

-Hand Crossbows

-Light Armour

-Medium Armour

-Shields -True Strike Cantrip

-Find Familiar Spell Maddala Deadeye Human Rogue -Simple Weapons

-Hand Crossbows

-Longswords

-Rapiers

-Shortswords

-Spears

-Pikes

-Hallberds

-Glaives

-Light Armour

-Shields -Sneak Attack (Melee) Action

-Sneak Attack (Ranged) Action Jacelyn Half-Elf Sorcerer -Daggers

-Quarterstaffs

-Light Crossbows

-Spears

-Pikes

-Hallberds

-Glaives

-Light Armour

-Shields -Fire Bolt Cantrip

-Bone Chill Cantrip

-Acid Splash Cantrip

-True Strike Cantrip

-Light Cantrip

-Chromatic Orb Spell

-Magic Missile Spell

Kree Derryck Duergar Warlock -Simple Weapons

-Battleaxes

-Handaxes

-Light Hammers

-Warhammers

-Light Armour -Eldritch Blast Cantrip

-Blade Ward Cantrip

-Dissonant Whispers Spell

-Tasha’s Hideous Laughter Spell Sir Fuzzalump Rock Gnome Wizard -Daggers

-Quarterstaffs

-Light Crossbows -Fire Bolt Cantrip

-Mage Hand Cantrip

-Ray of Frost Cantrip

-Mage Armour Spell

-Fog Cloud Spell

-Grease Spell

-Thunderwave Spell

-Sleep Spell

-Magic Missile Spell

-Arcane Recovery Action

You can level up the Hireling once you’ve gathered enough XP, maximizing their performance for battle. Players can also dismiss these recruits by speaking to them directly or through Withers.

With the Hirelings out of the way, you can set out for the next quest with our Spectator boss guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Baldur's Gate 3 content.