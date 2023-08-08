How to Beat the Spectator in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 features quite a few challenging boss fights that will give you trouble even on the lowest difficulty setting, but that’s where we come in. Here’s how to beat the Spectator boss in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Encounter the Spectator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Source: Larian Studios

The Spectator is a boss in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you can encounter in a couple of different ways. You can either summon it by interacting with the Iron Flask, by going through the Find the Missing Shipment quest and exploring the Underdark while you’re searching for Dhourn.

We don’t recommend summoning it by opening the Iron Flask, as the Spectator won’t give you any rewards for killing it other than experience. If you encounter through quest progression, you’ll at least be able to reap additional quest rewards to help you on your journey.

The Iron Flask is obtained by exploring the cave in the Risen Road, and you’ll find it in a locked strongbox. Don’t open the strongbox, and make sure to hand it over to Zarys during the Find the Missing Shipment quest to do things the right way.

BG3 Spectator Boss Guide

Image Source: Larian Studios

With all of that out of the way, it’s time to go over the Spectator’s moveset and strategies to take it down easily. The Spectator is a level 5 boss with 95HP, it can take multiple actions in a single turn, can hit you with rays from range, and it can even fly around the area, making it one of the toughest bosses you can encounter in the early game.

The Spectator will always open its turn by unpetrifying Dhourn, and charm them immediately afterwards. This is dangerous, as Dhourn will then be able to cast Darkness. After that, the Spectator will continue the cycle of unpetrifying and charming another drow, making the fight progressively harder.

The trick to beating the Spectator is to let it unpetrify a drow, then hit the drow once to get rid of the charm effect. This will cause the drows to join you as an ally, making it much easier for you to overwhelm the Spectator with how many turns and actions you have at your disposal. Be careful not to hit the drows multiple times, though, as hitting them while they’re not charmed will cause them to turn hostile against you.

Spectator Loot Drops

After beating the Spectator, you’ll be rewarded with the Spectator Eyes amulet. It gives you access to the Ray of Fear and Wounding Ray Necromancy spells, which are perfect for any magic users in your party.

And that’s how to beat the Spectator in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.