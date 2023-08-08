How to Get & Use the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There are tons of curious objects you can stumble upon in Baldur’s Gate 3, and one of them is the mysterious Iron Flask that comes off as both intriguing and ominous at the same time. Messing with this item could land you in a lot of trouble, so before you do anything reckless, here’s what you can do with the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Source: Larian Studios

First off, the Iron Flask itself can be found in a strongbox located in a cave in the northern part of Risen Road, and just east of Waukeen’s Rest. You should find the cave at the coordinates X:36, Y:626.

The strongbox itself is locked, so you can either have one of your party members lockpick the strongbox, use the Thieves’ Tools, or break it with a weapon.

What to Do With the Iron Flask in BG3

There are a few things you can do with the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you examine it and pass the Intelligence check (you’ll need to roll at least a 10), you’ll learn that the item is actually a magical artifact that’s capable of trapping a creature inside. The creature in question is the Spectator, a pretty formidable boss that can easily wipe your party if you’re not prepared for the fight.

Here’s what you can do with the Iron Flask:

Remove the stopper to fight the Spectator

Throw it at enemies to summon the Spectator

Give it to Zarys at the Zhentarim Hideout

The Spectator itself is a level 5 boss with 95 HP, making it one of the tougher early game bosses you can face in Baldur’s Gate 3. Defeating it doesn’t give you any rewards, though you will gain a significant amount of experience that way.

You can also throw the Iron Flask at enemies during combat, but doing so will also release the Spectator, and you’ll need to defeat it anyways.

The best option is to deliver the Iron Flask to Zarys at the Zhentarim Hideout, but do note that you can only do this if you didn’t actually open the strongbox it was located in. If you give her the Iron Flask itself, this will turn every NPC in the Hideout hostile. But if you deliver it in the strongbox, you’ll be rewarded with the Harold crossbow, as well access to expanded stocks from the Hideout merchant.

That’s all you need to know about what you can do with the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.