How to Reach the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The world of Faerûn has more than meets the eye, and nowhere in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that more apparent than in the Underdark. Your party will find themselves with the choice to go to the Underdark for a few different reasons over the course of the game, but how to get there isn’t the clearest. Here’s how you get to the Underdark in BG3.

If you’re trying to make your way to Moonrise Towers, then you’ll be given the option of taking the mountain pass to get there, or to venture through the Underdark to find your way there while avoiding the Shadow Curse that lies above ground. While the Underdark might not be the most forgiving path you can take, there’s a couple quests down there that make it worth wandering through.

How Can You Get to the Underdark in BG3?

If you’re hearing about the Underdark from Halsin after he’s freed from the Goblin camp, he’ll tell you that you can find the entrance to get to the Underdark through the Temple of Selûne’s ruins. If your party passed any passive history or religion checks while you were clearing out the camp, you’ll know that he’s referring to the Defiled Temple that the Goblins set up camp in. The general coordinates for where you’re looking to be are X: 435, Y:57.

Finding the entrance to the Underdark in the temple can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you’ve still got the place swarming with goblins. If you have the place cleared out or you can comfortably wander the temple without being attacked, make your way through Priestess Gut’s living quarters and past — or through — Polma, her Ogre guard.

How Do You Solve the Stone Disk Puzzle in BG3?

Head down the damaged corridor on the East side of the room, and you’ll find yourself in a devastated room with four stone disks on the floor at the center, each disk with four dots on it. Each stone disk is interlocked with the two adjacent disks to it, and when you spin one, it pulls away one of the dots on its connected disks and separates them from where they were.

Spin all of the stone disks so that only one of the circles contains all four of the black dots, and all of the rest of the circles contain only the white ones. When you do, you’ll hear the door on the far wall from the entrance slide open, granting you access to the ladder that leads you into the Underdark. There’s a lever near the door behind a granite bench that can open and close this door, but only as long as the floor puzzle is in the correct orientation.

That’s all there is to know for how to get to the Underdark in BG3. This path will lead you down in to the Selûnite Outpost, but there’s plenty of exploration that can take you down there from other locations. If you’re still looking for more Baldur’s Gate 3 guides, you can check back here for anything from dyeing clothes to romancing mind flayers.