How to Romance Emperor Mind Flayer in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an extensive list of potential romance options, but one comes out of left field late in the game. This makes it hard to grasp exactly how to pull it off, or even if there are things you can do to increase your chances of success. Such is likely why you set out to discover how to romance the Emperor Mind Flayer in Baldur’s Gate 3, and how you found yourself reading this guide.

Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to find out what you need to do, and whether or not your past choices may have disqualified you from this hidden romance option.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Emperor Mind Flayer Romance Guide: When and How to Romance the Guardian

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Though there aren’t specific approval or disapproval markers when you talk to them, it stands to reason that your dialogue choices with the Guardian impact how they view you once they’re revealed to be the Emperor Mind Flayer.

As such, you’ll want to be as kind and accepting toward them as possible during dialogue interactions. Trust them when they offer you aid throughout Acts 1 and 2, and take their suggestion to use the Illithid Parasites you find throughout your playthrough. When they offer to enhance your abilities, accept without showing too much skepticism toward them.

Also, do not under any circumstances kill the Guardian when the Githyanki Queen allows you to enter the artifact. Instead, make it clear that you’re on their side and that you have no intention of killing them.

Past that, you have some freedom in what you choose to do. You can still take actions that the Guardian warns you about without punishment, and attempting to remove the Parasite doesn’t impact your chances of romancing them later.

What Dialogue Options Should You Choose With the Emperor? Answered

Once the Guardian reveals themselves as the Emperor in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll then be able to speak with them about who they are and potentially trigger their romantic scenes.

Choose the less hostile dialogue options to start, and after they start to hint at the possibility of a romance, make the following dialogue choices:

“I could have done with a little more coddling” or “I enjoyed our conversations.”

“True.”

Lean in toward it or Take its tentacle in your hand, invite it in.

Kiss the tentacle and hope it’s an erogenous appendage or “Would you mind parting those tentacles?”

From there, the scene should advance without issue and you can enjoy a tentacle-heavy interaction between mind-linked lovers.

Hopefully this Emperor Minds Flayer Romance guide helped you obtain your ideal relationship in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on the game, check out any of our related guides down below.