How to Put Out Fires in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The many status effects of Baldur’s Gate 3 can prove troublesome when exploring the vast Forgotten Realms. In particular, the Burning condition will deplete your character’s health when getting too close flames, which can ultimately cause them to be downed after some time has passed. To counter this status effect, we’ll show you how to extinguish fires in BG3 to get across fiery terrain safely.

How Do You Put Out a Fire in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can put out fires in Baldur’s Gate 3 through one of the following ways:

Throw a water item.

Cast a water-based spell (Create or Destroy Water.)

Perform an ice ability (Ray of Frost.)

Those with water jugs can place them in their character’s slot to throw them at any surrounding flames. You may discover these items on the road or purchase them from a nearby Trader.

Aside from this method, players can perform the Create or Destroy Water spell to extinguish a fire within a radius. You can unlock this ability with a Cleric or Druid (other subclasses can suffice as well), but you must equip it to your character beforehand via the Spellbook. This procedure is best for large amounts of flames, given that it covers more ground than the throwing technique.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The Ray of Frost is another excellent alternative for fires, functioning the same as the Create or Destroy Water ability. However, if you cannot perform your selected spell, you may need to remove your armor temporarily, as some gear can prevent you from these actions.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you get rid of fires in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you can discover other tips and tricks by learning how to Respec your character. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content about the game.