Should You Side with Sovereign Glut or Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

After arriving in the Myconic Colony in Baldur’s Gate 3, Sovereign Glut will approach you and ask you to slay Sovereign Spaw. The Myconid leader is angry that Sovereign Spaw did not help his colony and wishes to build a new one after killing the other king. If you need help picking a side between Sovereign Spaw and Glut, we can explain the consequences of each decision in this guide.

Siding With Sovereign Glut in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you agree to Sovereign Glut’s request, you must kill Sovereign Spaw, who resides in the Myconic Colony. The NPCs in the area will remain neutral until you attack Sovereign Spaw. If you speak with the Myconic king after accepting Sovereign Glut’s plea, you will only get the option to announce your hostility.

I recommend focusing on defeating Sovereign Spaw since the battle will end once the boss is killed. Afterward, Sovereign Glut will reward you with a pair of gloves named Winter’s Clutches, which deals cold damage.

Siding With Sovereign Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you side with Sovereign Spaw, Sovereign Glut will instantly become hostile, and you’ll be dragged into a battle. After you defeat the Myconic king, you can loot its body to obtain these items:

Bonecap

Hastening Spores

Lump of Myconid Flesh

Nightlight Frond

Poison Spores

Rogue’s Morsel

Scroll of Blur

Scroll of Hold Person

Personally, I opted to side with Sovereign Spaw since I like playing as the good guy, and I don’t enjoy killing someone kind to me. However, if you really want the Winter’s Clutches, you can help Sovereign Spaw avenge its colony.

