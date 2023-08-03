Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass? Answered

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is an excellent resource for players who enjoy playing a variety of games. Even more so, users can quickly jump into Day One launches without the hassle of purchasing the full installment. So, if you are wondering about Baldur’s Gate 3 Game Pass compatibility, here’s what you can expect with this service.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Game Pass Compatibility, Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not on the Game Pass, nor is it available for the Xbox system. Although it isn’t on the device currently, you can expect it to launch on this console at a later date. Larian Studios’ Director of Publishing has indicated that the team is working on the Series S’s split-screen functionality, and they hope to get better results by the end of the year.

Hello friend! We’ve said many times in the past that the issue is getting split-screen working on the Series S, which is taking more time, but is in progress. This is a huge technical hurdle, but we are unable to release the game on the ecosystem without this feature. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) July 31, 2023

With this information, Baldur’s Gate 3 could be coming to the Game Pass in the near future, but it may take some time. However, despite the third installment’s absence, the series’ original and sequel could be included with the subscription, given that many have received a notification that suggests its arrival.

Keep in mind that this information hasn’t been confirmed yet, so there isn’t a precise release date for these two installments. You can still play these games on Xbox by purchasing the Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions, showcasing the origins of this classic RPG.

We’ll just have to wait until Larian Studios announces the game’s Xbox debut, as it is only available on PC and is expected to launch on PS5 shortly.

Now that you know Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t on the Xbox Game Pass, you can learn more about the game by exploring the relevant links below, including our explanation on the Deluxe edition.