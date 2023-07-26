Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck Compatible? Answered

Almost 10 years after its predecessor, the beloved Baldur’s Gate series returns with a long-awaited threequel that boasts turn-based combat, deep exploration, and team-based co-op. Since Larian Studios’ incredibly intricate and sophisticated RPG is an epic time sink, you may be wondering whether Baldur’s Gate 3 is Steam Deck compatible so that you can get some games in on the go. So, with that in mind, let’s get going, shall we?

Can You Play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck?

The short answer is, yes — you can indeed play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Valve’s pocket-sized system. However, there are some caveats that you should be aware of.

Firstly, the game does not have a Verified status on Steam Deck, as it needs an intermediary compatibility layer called Proton to launch. Meanwhile, it also possesses non-Steam Deck controller icons and controller support at the moment is allegedly quite finicky.

Elsewhere, according to early reports, it looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 runs quite poorly on the Steam Deck with low graphical settings eking out fairly low framerates. On top of this, the game is an absolute beast of an install, weighing in at around 150GB.

Hopefully, Larian Studios will update the game with future patches to help alleviate any launch problems on the Steam Deck. But to summarise, Baldur’s Gate 3 is playable on Valve’s pint-sized system, but you’ll have to endure a big install and some low framerates to do so.

And, what do you know. That’s everything you need regarding Baldur’s Gate 3’s Steam Deck compatibly status. For more, here are some guides explaining whether the game will launch on Xbox Series X|S or PS5. Or alternatively, feel free to explore our further content down below.