Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to PS5 & PS4? Answered

Larian Studios’ highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 is now set to release on Steam on August 3, 2023, but for the console players who are curious as to when they can join the action, there’s going to be a bit more time to wait. While Xbox players are left to wait in the dark to find out if they’ll get to play the game, here’s whether Baldur’s Gate 3 be coming to PS5 and PS4.

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Be Coming to PlayStation 5?

Luckily, we know that Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to be coming to PS5, although it will be arriving a little over a month after the PC version of the game. The PS5 version will be releasing on September 6, 2023, which actually puts it at a slight delay from what would have been it’s initial launch date of August 31, which was set to be alongside the Steam release.

This is still great news for PS5 owners because the game was initially focused on being a PC and Stadia release before Stadia’s shutting down in January of 2023. Now, instead of launching on Google’s cloud gaming service, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be launching on the current-gen PlayStation console after the PC launch.

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Be Available On PlayStation 4?

Unfortunately, even though Sony’s PlayStation platform will be getting a release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on the PS5, the RPG will not be coming to the PS4. David Walgrave of Larian Studios did an interview with Eurogamer in 2020, and when asked about the now-previous-gen consoles, he said, “There’s a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don’t know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things.”

Baldur’s Gate 3, which runs on the new Divinity 4.0 engine, is intended to be an expansive world with plenty for players to explore and interact with to their heart’s content. Unfortunately a game that massive just isn’t going to be compatible to run on technology that launched almost 10 years ago. Still, it’s always nice to see that developers are making such great leaps in their technology that they have to make their games exclusive to current-gen consoles.

That’s all there is as to whether or not Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming out on the PS5 and PS4. The game is set to release on Steam on August 3, prior to the PS5 release on September 6. For more information on Baldur’s Gate 3, be sure to check back here as the game gets closer to release.