Do Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Saves Carry Over to the Full Game? Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available to play in Early Access, and you can play the long-awaited continuation of this storied franchise for yourself right now. But before you dive into this massive roleplaying epic, you are probably wondering will your Early Access progress carry over into the final build of the game?

It can be pretty hard to commit to a lengthy RPG on this scale without knowing whether you will just have to start the whole thing over again, and the answer is, unfortunately, that there are no guarantees.

As we’re less than a week away until Baldur’s Gate 3’s official release on PC, the answer to this question has changed a little bit since previous statements by developer Larian Studios.

Will Your Early Access Progress Carry Over in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What remains the same is that any Early Access saves you currently have will not carry over to the full game when it releases on August 3.

However, the developer has confirmed that if you begin a new Baldur’s Gate 3 save on July 31 or after this date, it will carry over to the main game. This essentially means you can give yourself a bit of a head start on release date, skipping through what you’ve already played and getting into the brand-new content.

This is because the Deluxe Edition of the game gives you access to the “full” first act 72 hours before the full release of the game. This will include the full selection of races and classes, as well as any changes to Act 1 that Larian Studios have made since the release of it in early access. It will also include transferable saves.

If you’ve already purchased the Early Access version of the game, Larian Studios has announced that you’ll be getting the Digital Deluxe Edition content for free. You can read the full comment shared on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Store page below:

“Release is right around the corner, so as a thank you to everyone who supports the game prior to launch, you’ll be getting the Digital Deluxe Edition content for free. Savegames made prior to launch will not be compatible on or after launch, so we only now recommend buying the Early Access version as a pre-order including the DDE content, and not to play through the current Early Access content.”

Take the opportunity to play as a class that you normally wouldn’t want to commit an entire playthrough too, and bring along companions you might normally leave on the bench. You never know, you might just discover a new favorite.

Hopefully, that has answered the question of whether your Early Access progress will carry over in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on Larian’s latest release, check out our coverage here.