What’s Included in Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition & Is it Worth It? Answered

Larian Studios’ sequel to a beloved classic, Baldur’s Gate 3 comes in three flavors: Standard, Collector’s, and Deluxe Edition. If you have no interest in the Collector’s Edition, and aren’t sure which version is right for you, we’ll break down what’s included in Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition. We’ll even help you decide if it’s really worth the extra charge.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition, Explained

According to the official PlayStation store page, the following the Deluxe Edition rewards the following goodies:

72-hour Early Access to Act 1

Adventurer’s Pouch : Includes a pack of supplies for your journey

: Includes a pack of supplies for your journey Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

Digital Soundtrack

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Theme

Treasures from Rivellon Pack: In-game items related to Divinity: Original Sin 2, which include Bicorne of the Sea Beast, Cape of the Red Prince, Lute of the Merryweather Bard, Mask of the Shapeshifter, Needle of the Outlaw Rogue.

The listed bonus content applies to both PS5 and the PC version of the Deluxe Edition. However, the PC and PS5 ports get their own Exclusive Dice Theme. For PS5, the the Deluxe Edition is $79.99, whereas the Standard Edition is $69.99.

If you already own Baldur's Gate 3 on PC, or purchase it in Early Access before launch, you get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition on launch day 🙏 — Larian Studios re-rolled the D8 🥳 (@larianstudios) February 23, 2023

If you’re looking to purchase Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, it isn’t much of a decision. So long as you preorder the game before its release, you’ll automatically get the Digital Deluxe Edition for no extra charge.

Unfortunately, no word just yet on when Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch on Xbox Series X|S.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition Worth It?

It depends entirely on whether you’re getting Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC or PS5. If you preorder the game on PC—either through GOG or Steam—you’ll receive the Digital Deluxe Edition content at no extra cost. However, this does not apply for those who preorder the game on PS5.

With that said, if you’re a fan of both the Baldur’s Gate and Divinity: Original Sin franchises, it’s worth dropping an extra $10 for some in-game goodies and art. This is especially true if you’ve been patiently waiting for Baldur’s Gate 3 to release on console and want some extra time with the game.

