Should You Side with He Who Was or Madeline in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Decision Explained

During the Punish the Wicked quest, you must take on the role of a judge to decide the fate of Madeline, who got caught up in the dealings of the Dark Justiciar. But, even if her guilt is plain to see, a few contributing factors could ultimately change your decision. So, if you are stuck between He Who Was or Madeline, we’ll explain the outcomes to help you make this crucial choice.

Once you collect Madeline’s ledger, you must return it to He Who Was at the coordinates ‘X:122, Y:103’ within the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Players will begin the trial immediately after, where the accused will express her regret and ask for your forgiveness.

Is It Better to Side With He Who Was or Madeline in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you side with Madeline, you’ll go head to head with He Who Was and collect random loot from him (scrolls, gems, and a note.) On the other hand, players who agree with He Who Was will be rewarded with gold and the Raven Gloves.

Considering these outcomes, it may be better to stand by He Who Was since you’ll be gifted a rare item without engaging in a fight. But, of course, it’s entirely up to you to make the decision based on your play style, especially if you lean more toward the positive side. It should also be noted that the letter players discover on He Who Was’ fallen body suggests that he is a deserter who has succumbed to revenge. Therefore, you can make your judgment based on the two characters’ moral compasses.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that you’ll still need to produce a successful ability check for your preferred choice, as a failed one can automatically lead to Madeline’s punishment. Furthermore, when your party goes against He Who Was, they can enter a state of fear and drop their weapons, forcing your team to get hit a few times. Fortunately, players can pick up their tools after some time to strike him down for the randomized loot.

Now that you better understand the Madeline and He Who Was decision, you can venture further into the Ruined Battlefield by checking out our Family Ring of Ellie May guide (which isn't too far from this quest spot.)