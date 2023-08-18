How to Get the Family Ring of Ellie May in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

As you venture into the Shadow-Cursed Lands in Act 2, you’ll discover a letter from a skeleton regarding a hidden jewel that has been lost in the darkness. The only way to find this valuable item is by traveling deeper into the formidable area where many frightening creatures linger. So, if you are up for this challenging task, we’ll show you how to get Ellie May’s Family Ring in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Ellie May’s Family Ring in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ellie May’s Family Ring can be found at the Camp in the Shadow – Cursed Lands waypoint near the coordinates ‘X: 99, Y: 132.’ Although the Unsent Letter suggests that the jewel is buried in her grave, it’s since moved after a creature dragged it to another location. It should also be noted that you will need to lift the Shadow Curse beforehand to withstand the curse’s corruption.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

While at the camp, you must go toward the cliff’s edge to roll an ability check, resulting in the appearance of Beast Tracks. You’ll need to follow this trail to uncover a Burrow below.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After you roll another successful Perception check, the Burrow will appear, and the Family Ring will now be yours to collect.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can equip the Family Ring to gain a +2 Death Saving Throw, which can help you when your character’s health is low. This ability can ultimately save your teammates and yourself when on the verge of death, increasing your chances for survivability with a few rolls. Players can also sell the ring for 34 Gold with a nearby Trader, but it’s best to keep it with you since the ring isn’t necessarily valuable in price.

Aside from the jewel, you can embark on the Punish the Wicked mission above the tent near Ellie May’s grave. If you are setting out for Shadowfell, you may want to begin this storyline before losing out on the quest.

Now that you know how to find Ellie May’s Family Ring, you can learn about the next mission with our Wake Up Art Cullagh guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Baldur’s Gate 3 content.