How to Free Moonrise Tower Tieflings in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Once you speak to Alfira or Rolan at the Last Light Inn, you’ll discover that a group of Tieflings has been taken away, continuing on a previous quest from Act 1. The only way to rescue these kidnapped characters is by going deeper into the Shadow-Cursed Lands, filled with darkness and vicious creatures. So, to help you across this journey, we’ll show you how to rescue the Tieflings in Moonrise Tower.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Rescue the Tieflings in Moonrise Tower Guide

Due to the harmful effects of the lands, you should first lift the Shadow Curse to make your travels more accessible. While there, players must not engage in any fights within the tower initially, allowing them to discover a set of stairs on the left side at the coordinates ‘X: -178, -194’ (the room with a fireplace next to the Gnome Trader).

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Those who want to avoid fighting can save as frequently as possible just in case you produce a bad roll during conversations (leading to an all-out brawl.) After this, you can speak to Lakrissa at the coordinates ‘X: 589, Y: -631’ once you obtain a successful ability check with a nearby guard. Players must also interact with the Gnome Wulbren in the next cell over.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Wulbren will request a tool to break down the walls in the cell, and you can purchase any hammers from the Trader on the upper floor. Then, players can ungroup their party to lead a member to the back of the cell, where you will find a rocky pathway on the left side. You’ll need to progress further down this route to unbreak the chains of a boat.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Now that you have everything set up behind the scenes, you must perform the following steps fairly quickly to avoid entering battle mode:

Go to the wall near Danis’ waypoint and hit it until it reaches one last hit point. Switch over to the party near Wulbren. Give Wulbren the tool and tell him to start digging. Travel to your camp immediately with this group. Return to your party member behind the wall. Hit the wall once more. Go to camp with your last member.

If all goes well, you will avoid the fight entirely, and you should gather some XP for your efforts. Players will also be notified to meet up with the Tieflings at Last Light Inn, and they can speak to Alfira to trigger the cutscene, rewarding them with a bunch of valuables.

Now that you’ve rescued the Tieflings in Moonrise Tower, you can learn about other required missions before entering Shadowfell. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about Baldur’s Gate 3.