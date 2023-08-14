Baldur’s Gate 3 Rolan in the Shadows Location (BG3)

After helping the Tieflings in Emerald Grove, you will encounter their group in the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unfortunately, their journey was halted while passing through the Shadow Cursed Lands, with Rolan getting separated from his siblings. He has taken a dangerous quest to save Cal and Lia from the Moonrise Towers, and it is your job to bring him back.

How to Find Rolan in BG3

You can find Rolan near the bridge east of the Moonrise Towers. From the Last Light Inn, you must take the south road until you see the Tollhouse. However, you don’t need to step into the building and have to continue heading south to reach a secluded area.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Two Shadows will attack Rolan, and you will get dragged into a battle. The monsters will most likely get the first turn, and they will focus their attention on the Tiefling. You must prevent the man from getting killed, and you can use Shadowheart‘s healing spells to regain Rolan’s HP.

Another great way to restore health is by throwing a healing potion near a unit. Just be sure that you’re aiming toward the ground and not the character, or they may receive damage.

Once all the enemies are dead, you can speak with Rolan, who will be angry at your intervention. Although reluctant, the Tiefling will return to the Last Light Inn, where he will wait for you to save Cal and Lia.

