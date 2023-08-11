So you haven’t had the chance to play Baldur’s Gate 3 yet, and you’re looking for something to fill that Astarion-shaped hole in your heart in the meantime. Or you’ve already played the crap out of the game (likely story) and you’re just looking for another game to rekindle that sense of adventure you had when you encountered Zhalk for the first time. Whatever the case is, here’s a list of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 if you’re looking for something similar.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Image Source: Larian Studios

This is the obvious one. Developed by Larian Studios, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is probably the closest thing you can get to Baldur’s Gate 3 right now. The turn-based combat system should feel plenty familiar, as will the Origin and Custom character templates.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an incredibly dense and rich RPG with fun, intersecting storylines and honestly compelling quests that will keep you hooked throughout its entire runtime. It’s definitely on par with the quests and exploration you get in Baldur’s Gate 3, and if you haven’t played this already, put it at the top of your list.

Pillars of Eternity

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Pillars of Eternity and its sequel are classic CRPGs through and through, and if you’ve been itching for more of that DND-like gameplay from Baldur’s Gate 3, you can’t go wrong with either of these games. The controls may feel a little archaic at this point, especially if you’re starting with the first game, and character customization isn’t quite as in-depth as we might like, but there’s still plenty of freedom in how you choose to tackle the story and the quests, which are very good.

Tyranny

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Tyranny is a lot more macro and feels bigger in scope than Baldur’s Gate 3, but if you’re looking for a game that really puts your morality to the test, this is a fun one to try. You’re left in charge of a world that’s been ravaged by war, and you have the option to work within the system and rebuild it for good, or succumb to your own ambitions and shape it however you want.

It’s worth mentioning that Tyranny was made by Obsidian Entertainment as well, who worked on Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. You can expect to be faced with tons of tough decisions that literally alter the game world.

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Image Source: inXile Entertainment

Torment: Tides of Numenera serves as a spritual successor to Planescape: Torment, and it’s set in Monte Cook’s famous Numenera universe. This is an RPG with a world that gets shaped according to your words, actions, and choices. Its story is peppered with philosophical underpinnings and other similar themes, but don’t let that put you off. Torment still feels like a very personal journey that allows you to get to know several other companions whose actions are also shaped by their own desires and motivations.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Image Source: BioWare

Part of Baldur’s Gate 3’s appeal is the fascinating cast of characters and how they all play off one another. Dragon Age: Inquisition may not quite be the DND RPG you were looking for, but it does offer one of the more compelling fantasy tactical RPG experiences you can get right now. Not only that, but the characters are all very well fleshed out, well thought out, and they’re just fun to get to know.

Even if you’ve never played Inquisition, you’ve surely at least heard of the infamous Iron Bull scene by now. And yeah, it’s worth it.

Fallout: New Vegas

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

If you’re looking for more of a solitary experience, you can’t go wrong with Fallout: New Vegas. It still stands out as one of the best games in the series, especially with all the freedom you get in how you want to handle quests and NPCs.

There are factions to join and side with, and it’s one of the rare games where your decisions actually matter and can impact how the story unfolds. The gunplay and the VATS system feel a bit outdated at this point, but New Vegas is still very much a playable game in the modern age, and it’s well worth experiencing if you haven’t had the chance to check it out yet.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

I know, I know. Including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on every RPG-related list ever is very eyeroll-worthy in this day and age, but look, it’s there for a reason. The Witcher 3 is a genuinely amazing role-playing experience that offers enough player agency to make you feel like your choices matter, while also making sure that the world isn’t so vast that you can feel completely lost and overwhelmed, which can sometimes be the case in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Witcher 3 features a real-time action combat system as compared to Baldur’s Gate 3’s turn-based system, but you can also pause time briefly while selecting your spells to make it feel more like a tactical experience. This game also offers a whole host of interesting side quests, and not a single one feels like a dud, which is really an achievement in and of itself.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Similar to Fallout: New Vegas and The Witcher 3, Skyrim is another one of those single-player RPGs that you just can’t go wrong with if you’re looking for an immersive solo experience. It doesn’t have the party dynamics you get in something like Baldur’s Gate 3, but it does offer a huge world ripe for exploration, flush with endless side quests that always lead you down interesting paths and to unexpected conclusions.

Surprisingly, Skyrim still holds up pretty well today. The combat may feel a little basic, but you’ll still get a lot of enjoyment out of it even if you’re playing it for the very first time. The vanilla game will serve you just fine, but playing it with mods on PC is definitely the way to go.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Image Source: BioWare

It’s an oldie but a goodie. Sure, it’s set in space, and the Star Wars universe itself could not be any more different from the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, but KOTOR shines by giving you a cast of unique characters and creatures to interact with. Not to mention the fact that there are so many different planets to explore as well.

KOTOR is widely regarded to be the best Star Wars video game ever made, and for good reason. It’s an immersive role-playing experience that really makes you feel like you’re in the Star Wars universe, with plenty of quests and tough decisions to make you question your own morality.

Disco Elysium

Image Source: ZA/UM

Rounding off our list is Disco Elysium, which features a completely different setting from Baldur’s Gate 3, but if you were looking for another game that can be just as obtuse and overwhelming, this is one to keep on your radar. Disco Elysium puts you in the shoes of an amnesiac policeman who must not only recover his memories, but also solve a murder case while he’s at it.

This is a point-and-click adventure game that also features some light DND-isms like stat checks. It’s also a very talkative game with plenty of dialogue options, quest branches, and different endings to discover. Be warned, though; just like Baldur’s Gate 3, Disco Elysium is also an incredibly dense experience. Expect to get lost even in the early hours, though if you enjoyed something like Baldur’s Gate 3, you probably already know what you’re in for.