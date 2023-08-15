How to Destroy the Rocks in Grymforge Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Free True Soul Nere mission mandates players to clear out a cave-in to save Nere, who has been corrupted by the Mind Flayer. You can utilize a few ways to accomplish this feat, but there is one technique that can make the process much faster. So, if you want to know how to destroy the rocks in Grymforge cave quickly, we’ll show you what to do for this quest, along with other cave-ins you may have discovered.

How to Clear the Cave-In for Nere in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you speak with Grymforge Gnomes, they will tell you to throw a Smokepowder bomb to get rid of the rock debris. Players can acquire this item in one of the following ways:

Find the Gnome Philomeen.

Purchase the Smokepowder Bomb from a Trader (Derryth.)

Discover the item through exploration.

Those who haven’t found any Smoke Powder during their travels can purchase them from Derryth, who is a part of the Find the Mushroom Picker quest. You can also participate in the Save the Grymforge Gnomes storyline by interacting with characters near the cave-in (you may have already started it beforehand.) Eventually, they will ask to find Philomeen’s hiding spot to acquire the Smoke Powder, marking the map with a waypoint.

Once you’ve acquired the item, throw it at the rocks and hit the device with an arrow.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you clear out the pathway, you will progress further in the Free True Soul Nere questline, where you can either side with the Gnomes or let the scenario play out.

How to Clear the Cave-In for Herdmaster Skarjall in Baldur’s Gate 3

Aside from the cave-in near the Gnomes, you may have encountered another barrier with Herdmaster Skarjall near the Underdark-Grymforge waypoint. Players can get rid of this debris with Smoke Powder or persuade the Rothe to take it down. Those with Animal Handling or Speak with Animals abilities can roll a few skill checks to get the beasts on their side.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Like many missions, you’ll need to prepare for a fight shortly after, so you may need to rest beforehand to survive the battle. It should also be noted that several traps are behind the rocks, and you must use Perception checks to identify them more clearly.

Now that you know how to clear out the cave-ins in Grymforge, you can learn more about the game with our class tier guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to discover other tips and tricks for Baldur’s Gate 3.