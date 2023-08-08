Where to Find Philomeen’s Hiding Spot Location in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While exploring the Abandoned Refuge in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can help a group of gnomes rescue True Soul Nere, who is trapped under a cave-in. The rescuers need some Smokepowder to save the trapped people in time, but this rare item is currently in the hands of a gnome named Philomeen. Unfortunately, the woman is quite hard to find, and some players may have trouble locating her.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Philomeen Location

In order to find Philomeen, you need to return to the dock, where you first set foot into the Abandoned Refuge. There is a double iron doors northeast of the boat, and you must lockpick the gate to enter.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Although you may think the chamber is a dead end, there is actually a hidden switch at the corner of the room. If you pass a Perception check, your character will notice a button at the right side of the secret door.

Progress through the hidden passage, and you will encounter three level 5 Ochre Jellies. Once you defeat all the monsters, take the stairs and turn to the left. You will need to use the Jump action to cross the gap and land on a rocky ledge.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After lockpicking the Intricate Door on the other side, you will find Philomeen hiding inside the abandoned room. She will try to detonate the Smokepower, believing you’re one of the Absolute followers, but you can persuade her to stop and give you a vial of the Smokepowder.

Now that you have found Philomeen, you can continue exploring the Underdark and find the Moonrise Towers. I highly recommend visiting the Sussur Tree near the Myconic Colony to obtain the Sussur Tree Bark. This unique material is a quest item for the Finish the Masterwork Weapon mission, where you craft the Sussur weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.