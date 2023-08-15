Baldur’s Gate 3 Class Tier List (BG3)

To say Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with choices would be an understatement. In the first few minutes alone, the game bombards you with decisions to make in terms of which type of character you want to play as, their background, and what advantages they’ll have during your playthrough. One of the biggest choices, however, is what class you want your character to be, and given how many there are to choose from, we don’t blame you for wondering if there’s a Baldur’s Gate 3 Class tier list to refer to.

We had the same thought, and after spending ample time with the game, we’ve determined where each class falls in terms of their overall viability.

Which Classes Are the Best in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

While it’s possible to choose from a plethora of multiclass and sub-class options, there are 12 core classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 that all of them stem from. Though there is some overlap between these classes when it comes to abilities and skills they can learn, each has their own advantages and disadvantages to consider. Each can likewise be made viable through the use of the right abilities, but some do lead the pack while others can be more difficult to work with early on.

S Tier

Coming out on top are the S Tier Classes. Picking these sets you up for an easy and breezy playthrough thanks to their impressive suite of abilities and versatility in different situations. They’re easily customizable too, meaning you don’t have to stick with their vanilla versions to make the most of them.

Warrior

To say Fighter is THE class for anyone looking to do a melee-focused build would be an extreme understatement.

In addition to hitting like a truck and having a good spread of skills that can knock an enemy off balance, this Class can also utilize special tokens to gain an additional turn or unleash devastating blows. Not only that, but they’re able to wear some of the best armors in the game, ensuring they don’t go down without a ton of punishment. Even if they do get brought down to critical health levels, they can restore their own health and dive right back into the fold in no time flat.

They’re overpowered to a fault, and anyone out to do a quick and bloody playthrough need look no further.

Bard

On the flip side of the Fighter is the Bard, which easily stands as the best choice for a more inventive playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Through their diverse array of abilities and spells, players can immediately become both the ultimate support character and one capable of creating new ways out of every situation. Want to distract a dangerous group of enemies and then sneak past them? Done. Keen to talk an enemy into destroying themselves without lifting a finger against them? You can do so without breaking a sweat.

They’re also incredibly easy to modify and tweak, allowing you to add in elements and skills that further improve their usefulness. Top this off with the fact that the Bard is one of the classes not offered through the recruitable party members, and it’s easy to see why this class rises up above the rest.

Sorcerer

If you want to rain down death upon your enemies with arcane fury, then look no further than the Sorcerer Class in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Able to quickly amass a plethora of combat and debuff magic, this class will have you frying, freezing, and otherwise obliterating foes in no time flat. Their spells hit several times harder than those from other Classes too, meaning both your single target and AoE attacks can rapidly decrease the number of threats posed to you at any given time.

And, thanks to its spread of Ability points, you’ll be able to do so without the usual worries of enemies quickly slaughtering you the way they would a wizard. You won’t find a better caster class in the game, and can make them even more powerful with some multiclassing or sub-class experimentation.

Paladin

A conditional powerhouse of a Class, the Paladin is one of the easiest classes to make overpowered.

Capable of overwhelming opponents with high-level attacks and spells, the Paladin is a relentless force on the battlefield and an imposing force in all other scenarios. One can quickly force their way through problems both big and small so long as they stick to their pre-established Oath, and won’t go down easily if anything tries to stand in their way.

Even if you do break their oath though, the Oathbreaker Paladin set of skills are still highly viable. Save for a few lost advantages, they can still obliterate most enemies in the blink of an eye or work their way through problems with the use of a little coercion.

You just can’t keep this class down, which makes it all the clearer why it stands among the best Classes Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer.

A Tier

Coming in just below the top of the rankings are the A Tier Classes. These character types feature plenty of opportunities for over-powered shenanigans and exploits, but it can take a few levels before their viability shines through.

Rogue

Standing as the most dedicated stealth class, the Rogue is a perfect pick for anyone who wants to get through the game quickly and quietly.

Able to decimate opponents with carefully-aimed ranged and melee strikes alike, this Class has exceptional damage-dealing potential. This becomes all the more true when one factors in their Cunning Actions, which allow them to hide or strike from the shadows via their Sneak Attacks. Through these, they can quickly turn the tide of battle; or, kick things off with an advantage by sneaking up on enemies before the fight even starts.

Their only downside is that they can be rather fragile, but this is easy enough to work around through some strategizing and spell usage in combat. When all’s said and done, they’re a great option and a vital part of any party they’re on.

Barbarian

Though they might not have the DPS potential of the Fighter Class, the Barbarian Class is one ripe with potential for creative usage.

In addition to their array of attacks centered around raw strength and their Rage skills, these bruisers can also turn the environment into a weapon with ease. Everything from inanimate objects to enemies knocked prone can be hurled around the environment, opening up your offensive options in some fun and interesting ways.

Outside of combat, their options for problem solving are just as fun. They can break locks and devices, toss allies over dangerous chasms, and otherwise solve their problems just fine with strength alone.

They’re the perfect class for anyone who wants to have fun in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, and can be made all the more fun via some multiclassing or sub-class hijinks.

Cleric

Though you might think they’re best suited to being healers, the Cleric Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is highly versatile in a way all its own.

Through its Cantrips and Spells, this class can bolster you and your allies as well as hammer enemies with holy light and flame. They have some impressive range to their attacks as well, meaning you can snipe far off enemies with powerful spells to take them off the board before they cause you any problems.

And yes, they are also some of the best healers in the game. Their basic healing skills are ideal for any battle, and they learn some multi-heal abilities that will keep your party ready to fight without the need for constant long rests.

Rounding all of this out is the Class’ solid melee capabilities with maces, which makes it perfect for bashing enemies with low Bludgeoning resistance. Definitely give this class a look if you’re in the mood to make a highly versatile character with minimal flaws.

Wizard

A force of nature when it comes to magic, the Wizard is a tried and true option for anyone that wants to sling spells regularly in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Able to learn just about any Spell you come across in Baldur’s Gate 3, this class can fill any magic-oriented slot in your party. It can fling massive balls of fire toward groups of enemies; debilitate foes that are giving your friends trouble; or enhance the power of your allies’ attacks with temporary buffs. They won’t burn through Spell Slots too quickly either, which guarantees their usefulness holds steady even in longer fights.

Their non-combat applications are also incredibly useful. Through their high Intelligence, they can clear related passive checks with ease and otherwise inform more of your decisions via useful information.

As is usually the case though, Wizards are one of the squishier Classes you can choose from. This limits their positioning in combat, and necessitates either customization via multiclassing or a somewhat limited pool of options for where they can be on the battlefield.

B Tier

Next up is the B Tier. These classes are less notably overpowered than those that came before them, but still feature some interesting quirks to take advantage of. So long as you’re willing to go the distance with them, you’ll end up with an enjoyable playthrough under your belt.

Ranger

Whereas the Druid class veers more toward magic and casting, the Ranger offers a nice spread of skills that incorporate nature and Rogue-ish mechanics.

Their high dexterity allows for expert use of skill-based weapons and strategies centered around stealth. This can be ideal if you need a character that can needle enemies from different angles, or sneak up on them as they try to hassle the rest of your party. They can also use their affinity with nature to their advantage outside of combat, enlisting animals to their cause and finding boons hidden among the dirt and plants scattered throughout the world.

And yet, they never quite measure up to other classes they borrow skills from. Anything they can do, another class could do better. As a result, they’re left as the option you pick if you want to fill a wide swath of roles in your party to an adequate degree.

Warlock

Truly the class for anyone who can’t decide what they want to do, the Warlock fills many a role surprisingly well.

Through their special abilities, they can cast high-level spells and slice through enemies with skill-based weaponry in equal measure. Plus, with the skills it learns in the late game, you can summon in new ally creatures and keep your enemies off balance with debuffs and distractions. This makes them great for rounding out your party’s damage-dealing roles, and ensures you’ll never be wanting for coverage in a variety of areas.

However, this does all come at a cost. If they don’t multiclass properly, Warlocks won’t have nearly as many spell slots to work with and can quickly lose their usefulness if you aren’t careful. Likewise, they’re not as durable as other melee classes, meaning you can’t send them directly to the front lines of a brawl without issue.

C Tier

Rounding out the list of Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes is the C Tier. While not bad, these character types don’t have the same blend of flexibility, power, and ease of play that the other options listed above do. You’ll need to play the game in a very specific way to make the most of them, and even then you could save yourself a lot of time and effort by choosing a different Class that does almost everything better.

Druid

On paper, there’s plenty to like about the Druid Class in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Host to some fun and interesting abilities and spells, they can be excellent de-buffers and excel at pounding enemies with AoE attacks. Plus, their Wild Shape features plenty of options for you to choose from, all of which have their uses in different scenarios. The Owl Bear in particular is a big draw, given it can deal absurd amounts of damage once it’s been boosted and positioned correctly.

However, these also become some of the Class’ biggest drawbacks. The Druid requires a very specific set of preparations to make it viable, meaning there isn’t much room for modification compared to other classes. It also doesn’t have any areas where it’s decidedly better than other classes, and instead is more of a balanced class that can do a little of everything.

They do make up for this with some interesting advantages offered in dialogue and passive checks, but otherwise aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Don’t pick this class unless you’re determined to go the distance and build your party around them in a very specific way.

Monk

On paper, the Monk Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 seems like it can be just as overpowered as it is in DnD.

Capable of dealing heavy damage fast thanks to its mix of Bludgeoning and Unarmed attacks, it can be a physical powerhouse early on. Its Ki-based skills and Dexterity modifier only help this out further, allowing one to use them as a back-up rogue or dodge deadly blows with ease. As the game goes on though, it becomes harder and harder to take advantage of these factors. The Monk tends to fall behind other classes in terms of how worthwhile their skills are and what they can be used for.

The only ways around this are to support them heavily with other party members’ skills and to deck them out in very specific gear; both of which require a heavy time sink and specific choices on the player’s part. Even then, you can rather easily fill any role they inhabit with other characters, and much more effectively at that.

It can still be a blast to play as one, but only under specific circumstances. Keep this in mind, and only choose them if you know for certain that a Monk is the class for you.