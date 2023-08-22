Best Healers in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Although many classes lean more towards a combat-heavy style, a few characters can help you in a pinch, thanks to their supportive roles. You’ll need to use their abilities to last longer in battle, primarily when there’s a ton of enemies on the field. So, to assist you with these grueling fights, we’ll show you the best healers in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Who Are the Best Healers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Paladin

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The Paladin class showcases many robust curative skills, starting with the Healing Radiance and Lay on Hands. The Healing Radiance goes beyond the single ally abilities you may be used to, as it returns five Hit Points to any surrounding characters. Then, you can increase the Paladin’s talents with the Level 2 spells, Aid or Lesser Restoration, bringing in more support for your team.

As players progress further with this class, they can unlock the Level 3 Revivify spell to return a companion to the field without needing a scroll.

Bard

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Like many others on this list, Bards will start with the Level 1 Healing Word spell, a standard perk that can restore Hit Points. This skill can gradually be improved upon with the Mass Healing Word and Mass Cure Wounds, expanding its radius and therapeutic properties. Bards can also cast the Warden of Vitatliy as a bonus action to cure even more wounds.

If a teammate has been affected by a curse, this class can get rid of it with the Level 3 Remove Curse, as long as they are within range.

Druid

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Apart from the Druid’s initial Level 1 healing spells, they can protect the group with its Resistance Cantrip, a repellent of an enemy’s magical strike. Those who often find themselves injured by other attack types can initiate a Druid’s Protection From Energy or Protection From Poison to withstand Acid, Cold, Fire, Lightning, Poison, or Thunder damage.

The Druid has one of the highest curative talents with the Level 6 Heal, which can ultimately remedy a teammate’s wounds, along with removing Blindness effects or diseases.

Cleric

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The Cleric class practically has all the healing abilities of Baldur’s Gate 3, from the Revivify to Mass Healing Word to Heal. They can also help you outside of combat with the Prayer of Healing spell to cure any injuries for the entire team. Or, players can cast the Cleric’s Heroes’ Feast to heal everyone in the party, as well as withstand cures, diseases, or frightening effects.

To avoid being killed, the class can perform Feign Death to put a teammate in a coma to gain temporary resistance. There are plenty of more handy spells you can use with the Cleric, including Beacon of Hope and Death Ward, and you can utilize any of them to get better support for your team.

Now that you know the best healers in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can check out our best companions guide to build your perfect ensemble. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about the game.