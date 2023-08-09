All Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are 39 Level 2 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

Name Description Level/School Cast Time Duration Class/Race Aid Heal your allies and increase their hit point maximum by 5 hit points. Abjuration One Action until Long Rest Cleric, Paladin Arcane Lock Close a door or container with a magical lock. It can no longer be lockpicked or opened with Knock. Abjuration One Action 10 Turns Wizard Barkskin Protect a creature from attacks: increase its Armour Class up to 16. Transmutation One Action until Long Rest Druid, Ranger Blindness Limit a foes sight range. It is easier to hit, and the creature will miss more often. Necromancy One Action 10 Turns Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard Blur Attackers have Disadvantage on Attack rolls against you.

Doesn’t affect creatures that don’t rely on sight or that can see through illusions. Illusion One Action 10 Turns Sorcerer, Wizard Branding Smite Imbue your weapon with astral radiance to deal an additional 2d6 radiant damage on a successful hit. Target cannot become invisible. Evocation One Action/Bonus Action 10 Turns Paladin Calm Emotions Suppress strong emotions in an area, making all humanoids immune to being Charmed or Frightened. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns Bard, Cleric Cloud of Daggers Conjure a cloud of daggers, dealing 4d4 slashing damage to anyone within its area of effect for up to ten turns. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Crown of Madness Instil madness in a humanoid enemy, making them attack the creature closest to them (other than you), even if it’s allied. Enchantment One Action 3 Turns Bard, Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Darkness Create a cloud of magical darkness that Heavily Obscures and Blinds creatures within.

Creatures cannot make ranged attacks into or out. Evocation One Action 10 Turns Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Darkvision Grant a creature the ability to see in the dark out to a range of 12m. Transmutation One Action until Long Rest Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard Detect Thoughts Read the minds of creatures when you are in conversation with them. Divination One Action until Long Rest Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Enhance Ability Bestow a magical enhancement upon an ally. They gain Advantage on Ability Checks with a chosen Ability. Transmutation One Action until Long Rest Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer Enlarge-Reduce Make a creature larger or smaller to affect their weapon damage and Strength Checks and Saving Throws. Transmutation One Action Unknown (Concentration) Sorcerer, Wizard Enthral Reduce a creature’s peripheral vision and make it look at you. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns Warlock Flame Blade Summon a flaming blade in your off hand, which deals 3d6 fire damage when used as a normal attack action. Evocation Bonus Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid Flaming Sphere Summon a flaming sphere that damages nearby enemies and objects.

The sphere sheds bright light in a 6m radius, and dim light for an additional 6m. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Druid, Wizard Gust of Wind Summon a strong wind that clears all clouds and pushes creatures back 5m, forcing them Off Balance. Evocation One Action 1 Turn Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard Heat Metal Cause a metal weapon or armor to glow red-hot and force the creature touching it to let go or receive Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns Bard Druid Hold Person Creatures a magic field around a person, rendering it unable to move. Enchantment One Action Instantaneous Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Invisibility Touch a creature to turn it Invisible. Attacks against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage. Illusion One Action 10 Turns Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Knock Unlock an object that is held shut by a mundane lock. Transmutation One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Bard, Wizard Lesser Restoration Cure a creature from disease, poison, paralysis or blindness. Abjuration One Action Instantaneous Bard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger Magic Weapon Infuse a weapon with arcane energy. The weapon becomes magical, receiving a +1 bonus to Attack and Damage Rolls. Transmutation One Action until Long Rest Paladin, Wizard Melf’s Acid Arrow Shoot a green arrow that covers the target and the ground with acid.

Deals 4d4 Acid damage immediately and 2d4 Acid damage at the end of the target’s turn. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard Mirror Image Create 3 illusory duplicates of yourself that distract attackers. Each duplicate increases your Armour Class by 3. One duplicate will vanish with each successful evasion. Illusion One Action 10 Turns (or until all 3 images disappear) Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Misty Step Misty Step enables you to teleport to any unoccupied space that you can see, within an 18-meter range. Conjuration Bonus Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Moonbeam Call down a silvery beam of pale light that damages any creature that enters the beam or starts its turn in the light.

You can use an action to move the beam 18m. Evocation One Action 10 Turns Druid Pass Without Trace Call forth a veil of shadows and silence that gives you and all nearby companions a +10 bonus to Stealth Checks. Abjuration One Action until Long Rest Ranger, Druid Phantasmal Force Deal damage to a creature each turn. The type of damage changes to the last type the creature suffered. Illusion One Action 10 Turns Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard Prayer of Healing Heal all allies you can see. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Cleric Protection From Poison Touch a creature, removing any current poison effects and granting it resistance against any further poison attempts. Abjuration One Action until Long Rest Cleric, Druid, Ranger Ray of Enfeeblement Weaken a Foe: they deal half damage with weapon attacks using Strength Necromancy One Action 10 Turns Warlock, Wizard See Invisibility Become able to see Invisible creatures, and possibly reveal them to others. Divination One Action until Long Rest Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard Scorching Ray Hurl 3 rays of fire. Each ray deals 2-12 Fire damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Shatter Emit a shattering noise that deals thunder damage to any nearby enemies. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Silence Create a sound-proof sphere. All within are Silenced and Immune to Thunder damage. Illusion One Action 100 Turns Bard, Paladin, Ranger, Cleric Spike Growth Shape a piece of ground into hard spikes. Movement is halved. A creature walking on the spikes takes 2-8 Piercing damage for every 1.5m it moves. Transmutation One Action 100 Turns Druid Ranger Web Cover an area in webbing, possibly rendering enemies trapped inside unable to move. The web can also be ignited. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Wizard, Sorcerer

That concludes our guide for all Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.