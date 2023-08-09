Guides

All Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Care for a spelling contest?

Avatar photo
Baldur's Gate 3 key art
Image Source: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are 39 Level 2 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

NameDescriptionLevel/SchoolCast TimeDurationClass/Race
AidHeal your allies and increase their hit point maximum by 5 hit points.AbjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestCleric, Paladin
Arcane LockClose a door or container with a magical lock. It can no longer be lockpicked or opened with Knock.AbjurationOne Action10 TurnsWizard
BarkskinProtect a creature from attacks: increase its Armour Class up to 16.TransmutationOne Actionuntil Long RestDruid, Ranger
BlindnessLimit a foes sight range. It is easier to hit, and the creature will miss more often.NecromancyOne Action10 TurnsBard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard
BlurAttackers have Disadvantage on Attack rolls against you.
Doesn’t affect creatures that don’t rely on sight or that can see through illusions.		IllusionOne Action10 TurnsSorcerer, Wizard
Branding SmiteImbue your weapon with astral radiance to deal an additional 2d6 radiant damage on a successful hit. Target cannot become invisible.EvocationOne Action/Bonus Action10 TurnsPaladin
Calm EmotionsSuppress strong emotions in an area, making all humanoids immune to being Charmed or Frightened.EnchantmentOne Action10 TurnsBard, Cleric
Cloud of DaggersConjure a cloud of daggers, dealing 4d4 slashing damage to anyone within its area of effect for up to ten turns.ConjurationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Crown of MadnessInstil madness in a humanoid enemy, making them attack the creature closest to them (other than you), even if it’s allied.EnchantmentOne Action3 TurnsBard, Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
DarknessCreate a cloud of magical darkness that Heavily Obscures and Blinds creatures within.
Creatures cannot make ranged attacks into or out.		EvocationOne Action10 TurnsPaladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
DarkvisionGrant a creature the ability to see in the dark out to a range of 12m.TransmutationOne Actionuntil Long RestDruid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
Detect ThoughtsRead the minds of creatures when you are in conversation with them.DivinationOne Actionuntil Long RestBard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Enhance AbilityBestow a magical enhancement upon an ally. They gain Advantage on Ability Checks with a chosen Ability.TransmutationOne Actionuntil Long RestBard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer
Enlarge-ReduceMake a creature larger or smaller to affect their weapon damage and Strength Checks and Saving Throws.TransmutationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Sorcerer, Wizard
EnthralReduce a creature’s peripheral vision and make it look at you.EnchantmentOne Action10 TurnsWarlock
Flame BladeSummon a flaming blade in your off hand, which deals 3d6 fire damage when used as a normal attack action.EvocationBonus ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid
Flaming SphereSummon a flaming sphere that damages nearby enemies and objects.
The sphere sheds bright light in a 6m radius, and dim light for an additional 6m.		ConjurationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Druid, Wizard
Gust of WindSummon a strong wind that clears all clouds and pushes creatures back 5m, forcing them Off Balance.EvocationOne Action1 TurnDruid, Sorcerer, Wizard
Heat MetalCause a metal weapon or armor to glow red-hot and force the creature touching it to let go or receive Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks.TransmutationOne Action10 TurnsBard Druid
Hold PersonCreatures a magic field around a person, rendering it unable to move.EnchantmentOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
InvisibilityTouch a creature to turn it Invisible. Attacks against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage.IllusionOne Action10 TurnsBard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
KnockUnlock an object that is held shut by a mundane lock.TransmutationOne ActionInstantaneousSorcerer, Bard, Wizard
Lesser RestorationCure a creature from disease, poison, paralysis or blindness.AbjurationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger
Magic WeaponInfuse a weapon with arcane energy. The weapon becomes magical, receiving a +1 bonus to Attack and Damage Rolls.TransmutationOne Actionuntil Long RestPaladin, Wizard
Melf’s Acid ArrowShoot a green arrow that covers the target and the ground with acid.
Deals 4d4 Acid damage immediately and 2d4 Acid damage at the end of the target’s turn.		EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard
Mirror ImageCreate 3 illusory duplicates of yourself that distract attackers. Each duplicate increases your Armour Class by 3. One duplicate will vanish with each successful evasion.IllusionOne Action10 Turns (or until all 3 images disappear)Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Misty StepMisty Step enables you to teleport to any unoccupied space that you can see, within an 18-meter range.ConjurationBonus ActionInstantaneousSorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
MoonbeamCall down a silvery beam of pale light that damages any creature that enters the beam or starts its turn in the light.
You can use an action to move the beam 18m.		EvocationOne Action10 TurnsDruid
Pass Without TraceCall forth a veil of shadows and silence that gives you and all nearby companions a +10 bonus to Stealth Checks.AbjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestRanger, Druid
Phantasmal ForceDeal damage to a creature each turn. The type of damage changes to the last type the creature suffered.IllusionOne Action10 TurnsBard, Sorcerer, Wizard
Prayer of HealingHeal all allies you can see.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric
Protection From PoisonTouch a creature, removing any current poison effects and granting it resistance against any further poison attempts.AbjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestCleric, Druid, Ranger
Ray of EnfeeblementWeaken a Foe: they deal half damage with weapon attacks using StrengthNecromancyOne Action10 TurnsWarlock, Wizard
See InvisibilityBecome able to see Invisible creatures, and possibly reveal them to others.DivinationOne Actionuntil Long RestBard, Sorcerer, Wizard
Scorching RayHurl 3 rays of fire. Each ray deals 2-12 Fire damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousSorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
ShatterEmit a shattering noise that deals thunder damage to any nearby enemies.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
SilenceCreate a sound-proof sphere. All within are Silenced and Immune to Thunder damage.IllusionOne Action100 TurnsBard, Paladin, Ranger, Cleric
Spike GrowthShape a piece of ground into hard spikes. Movement is halved. A creature walking on the spikes takes 2-8 Piercing damage for every 1.5m it moves.TransmutationOne Action100 TurnsDruid Ranger
WebCover an area in webbing, possibly rendering enemies trapped inside unable to move. The web can also be ignited.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, Sorcerer

That concludes our guide for all Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Related Posts

About the author

Avatar photo

Stephanie Watel

Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.

More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Comments