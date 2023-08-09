All Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.
All Obtainable Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses
There are 39 Level 2 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.
|Name
|Description
|Level/School
|Cast Time
|Duration
|Class/Race
|Aid
|Heal your allies and increase their hit point maximum by 5 hit points.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Cleric, Paladin
|Arcane Lock
|Close a door or container with a magical lock. It can no longer be lockpicked or opened with Knock.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Wizard
|Barkskin
|Protect a creature from attacks: increase its Armour Class up to 16.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Druid, Ranger
|Blindness
|Limit a foes sight range. It is easier to hit, and the creature will miss more often.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Blur
|Attackers have Disadvantage on Attack rolls against you.
Doesn’t affect creatures that don’t rely on sight or that can see through illusions.
|Illusion
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Branding Smite
|Imbue your weapon with astral radiance to deal an additional 2d6 radiant damage on a successful hit. Target cannot become invisible.
|Evocation
|One Action/Bonus Action
|10 Turns
|Paladin
|Calm Emotions
|Suppress strong emotions in an area, making all humanoids immune to being Charmed or Frightened.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Cleric
|Cloud of Daggers
|Conjure a cloud of daggers, dealing 4d4 slashing damage to anyone within its area of effect for up to ten turns.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Crown of Madness
|Instil madness in a humanoid enemy, making them attack the creature closest to them (other than you), even if it’s allied.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|3 Turns
|Bard, Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Darkness
|Create a cloud of magical darkness that Heavily Obscures and Blinds creatures within.
Creatures cannot make ranged attacks into or out.
|Evocation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Darkvision
|Grant a creature the ability to see in the dark out to a range of 12m.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Detect Thoughts
|Read the minds of creatures when you are in conversation with them.
|Divination
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Enhance Ability
|Bestow a magical enhancement upon an ally. They gain Advantage on Ability Checks with a chosen Ability.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer
|Enlarge-Reduce
|Make a creature larger or smaller to affect their weapon damage and Strength Checks and Saving Throws.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Enthral
|Reduce a creature’s peripheral vision and make it look at you.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Warlock
|Flame Blade
|Summon a flaming blade in your off hand, which deals 3d6 fire damage when used as a normal attack action.
|Evocation
|Bonus Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid
|Flaming Sphere
|Summon a flaming sphere that damages nearby enemies and objects.
The sphere sheds bright light in a 6m radius, and dim light for an additional 6m.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Druid, Wizard
|Gust of Wind
|Summon a strong wind that clears all clouds and pushes creatures back 5m, forcing them Off Balance.
|Evocation
|One Action
|1 Turn
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Heat Metal
|Cause a metal weapon or armor to glow red-hot and force the creature touching it to let go or receive Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard Druid
|Hold Person
|Creatures a magic field around a person, rendering it unable to move.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Invisibility
|Touch a creature to turn it Invisible. Attacks against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage.
|Illusion
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Knock
|Unlock an object that is held shut by a mundane lock.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Sorcerer, Bard, Wizard
|Lesser Restoration
|Cure a creature from disease, poison, paralysis or blindness.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger
|Magic Weapon
|Infuse a weapon with arcane energy. The weapon becomes magical, receiving a +1 bonus to Attack and Damage Rolls.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Paladin, Wizard
|Melf’s Acid Arrow
|Shoot a green arrow that covers the target and the ground with acid.
Deals 4d4 Acid damage immediately and 2d4 Acid damage at the end of the target’s turn.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard
|Mirror Image
|Create 3 illusory duplicates of yourself that distract attackers. Each duplicate increases your Armour Class by 3. One duplicate will vanish with each successful evasion.
|Illusion
|One Action
|10 Turns (or until all 3 images disappear)
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Misty Step
|Misty Step enables you to teleport to any unoccupied space that you can see, within an 18-meter range.
|Conjuration
|Bonus Action
|Instantaneous
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Moonbeam
|Call down a silvery beam of pale light that damages any creature that enters the beam or starts its turn in the light.
You can use an action to move the beam 18m.
|Evocation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Druid
|Pass Without Trace
|Call forth a veil of shadows and silence that gives you and all nearby companions a +10 bonus to Stealth Checks.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Ranger, Druid
|Phantasmal Force
|Deal damage to a creature each turn. The type of damage changes to the last type the creature suffered.
|Illusion
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Prayer of Healing
|Heal all allies you can see.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric
|Protection From Poison
|Touch a creature, removing any current poison effects and granting it resistance against any further poison attempts.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Cleric, Druid, Ranger
|Ray of Enfeeblement
|Weaken a Foe: they deal half damage with weapon attacks using Strength
|Necromancy
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Warlock, Wizard
|See Invisibility
|Become able to see Invisible creatures, and possibly reveal them to others.
|Divination
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Scorching Ray
|Hurl 3 rays of fire. Each ray deals 2-12 Fire damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Shatter
|Emit a shattering noise that deals thunder damage to any nearby enemies.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Silence
|Create a sound-proof sphere. All within are Silenced and Immune to Thunder damage.
|Illusion
|One Action
|100 Turns
|Bard, Paladin, Ranger, Cleric
|Spike Growth
|Shape a piece of ground into hard spikes. Movement is halved. A creature walking on the spikes takes 2-8 Piercing damage for every 1.5m it moves.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|100 Turns
|Druid Ranger
|Web
|Cover an area in webbing, possibly rendering enemies trapped inside unable to move. The web can also be ignited.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, Sorcerer
That concludes our guide for all Level 2 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.
