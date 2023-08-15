Best Bard Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 – Bard Feats in BG3

Bard is one of the eleven different Classes available to select for your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, with so many different customization choices and options for your build, determining the best selections to bring value to your playthrough can be a tricky task to navigate. Don’t worry, though. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best Feats to consider when playing a Bard character in BG3, so follow along below for everything you need to know.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Best Feats for Bard, Explained

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Bard Class is known for their Proficiencies in song, speech, and magic, using their creative expression to cast Spells and Cantrips on the battlefield to support their allies and fend off vicious enemies.

Because of this, the Bard highly values strong CHA, DEX, and CON stats to ensure their build is able to perform to its full potential, captivating others in conversation and influencing decisions with strong Performance, Persuasion, and Deception stats.

Ability Improvements

Feat Name Description Requirements Ability Improvements You increase one Ability by 2, or two Abilities by 1, to a maximum of 20. Level 4 (All Classes)

Ability Improvements is a very straightforward Feat, allowing you to receive +2 stat points to further increase any Ability by one and to a maximum of 20. This lets you focus on and enhance the stats that the Bard heavily relies on such as Charisma, which determines the damage modifier for your Spell Attacks, and Dexterity, which increases your AC — a fairly important stat to maintain for the squishier Classes such as the Bard.

Actor

Feat Name Description Requirements Actor Your Charisma increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Your Proficiency Bonus is also doubled for Deception and Performance Checks.

Grants Deception Proficiency and Performance Proficiency. Maximum of 20. Level 4 (All Classes)

Actor is also a top choice to consider when it comes to enhancing your Bard build through a choice of Feat. When making this selection, you’ll gain a +1 to your Charisma score, letting you tip it a step closer to the maximum of 20 and increase the potency of your Spellcasting. Furthermore, you’ll also gain Proficiency in Deception and Performance, and your Proficiency Bonus for both of these Skills is doubled for all related checks.

This enables your Bard to refine their most significant strengths and gain extremely high success rates when it comes to tasks such as trying to persuade an uncertain character into siding with you. It’s also helpful when you’re trying to deceive a guard into believing you’re doing a good deed when in reality you’re robbing them. These are just two of many different hypothetical scenarios in which Actor will bring immense value to a Bard build.

Magic Initiate: Warlock

Feat Name Description Requirements Magic Initiate: Warlock You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the Warlock spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma. Level 4 (All Classes)

Are you looking to extend your casting capabilities and unlock some new options from a Spell List of a different Class? Well, if so, Magic Initiate may come in handy. This Feat allows you to select two Cantrips and one Level 1 Spell from another Class’s Spell List, and with the Warlock and Bard sharing the same damage Modifiers for their Spells (CHA), picking up Magic Initiate: Warlock is a no-brainer. Picking this will grant you access to some valuable selections, including the Hex Spell, which can be a very strong asset for your party to utilize in combat.

Lucky

Feat Name Description Requirements Lucky You gain 3 Luck Points, which you can use to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, or to make an enemy reroll their Attack Rolls. Level 4 (All Classes)

Lucky is a valuable Feat that grants you +3 Luck Points, restoring each time you take a Long Rest. You can use these Luck Points to gain Advantage on any Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, as well as using them to force an enemy to re-roll an attack, giving another chance for the attack to potentially miss. Due to Bard’s strength in Charisma-based Skills, they will often find themselves doing a lot of the conversing with strangers and potential allies, due to their ability to influence others through Persuasion, Deception, and Performance.

Because of this, Lucky enables you to double your chances on these Skills with Advantage, meaning you’ll encounter very few failed Checks when paired with the Bard’s natural CHA Modifier. Alternatively, you can also use the provided Advantage to give your Bard the upper hand in compulsory Skill Checks that they are weaker in, helping to control the ways certain events may play out.

War Caster

Feat Name Description Requirements War Caster You gain Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell.

You can also use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range. Level 4 (All Classes)

Lastly, War Caster is another beneficial Feat to consider when making your selection, as it enhances your ability to disrupt the enemy across multiple turns by providing Advantage on the CON Saving Throws needed to keep the effects of these Spells in play. Additionally, War Caster also provides you with the Reaction of casting Shocking Grasps on a target that moves out of your melee range once per turn, allowing you to both deal damage and stop them from using Reactions until their next turn in combat.

And that's everything you need to know about the best Feats for the Bard Class in Baldur's Gate 3.