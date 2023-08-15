How to Change Dice Skins in Baldur’s Gate 3

Besides customizing your character appearance, you can also change your dice design in Baldur’s Gate 3. Initially, you will use grey and metallic skin, but you can select several other designs in the game.

Changing Dice Skins in BG3

You can change your dice skin by clicking the Customize Dice button on the lower left side of the screen. Selecting the icon will bring out all available designs you can use in the game. Once you pick the skin you like, the next roll dice will use the new design.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, you cannot swap your dice skin from the menu screen and can only do this while performing a skill check. Conversing with an NPC is the fastest way to open the roll-dice screen. I recommend speaking with the Strange Ox in the Hollow since you can attempt to persuade the creature to reveal its secrets.

All Dice Skins in Baldur’s Gate 3

Currently, there are four dice skins you can obtain in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Scuffed Metal : Default skin.

: Default skin. Behir Blue : Reward for linking your Larian account to the platform you use to play BG3.

: Reward for linking your Larian account to the platform you use to play BG3. Illithid Purple : Reward for BG3 Collector’s Edition.

: Reward for BG3 Collector’s Edition. Dragonflame Red: Reward for BG3 Deluxe Digital Edition.

Besides changing your dice skin, you can also change your class in Baldur’s Gate 3. You must find Withers inside the Dank Crypt underneath the Overgrown Ruins. After conversing with you, he will join your team and offer you several valuable services.