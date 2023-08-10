How to Open Dank Crypt Sarcophagus in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

One of the first dungeons Baldur’s Gate 3 players are likely to come across is the Dank Crypt, and it can be a punishing experience. In a matter of seconds, they can be turned into a pile of ashes by a devious trap, all because they tried to open a Sarcophagus found at the dungeon’s entrance. You might be among these duped players, and have been left trying to figure out how to safely open the Dank Crypt sarcophagus in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Well, worry not. We’ve figured out exactly what you need to do and how to do it, which you can find in the guide down below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dank Crypt Sarcophagus: How to Reach & Open Safely

To start, you’ll need to find Astarion and have him join your party. His Rogue skills allow him to pick locks and disarm traps, which will allow you to disarm the traps scattered throughout the Dank Crypt’s entry room.

He can be found by going through the wreck of the Nautiloid and progressing north. After doing so, he’ll jump the player character and can be convinced to join you during a dialogue interaction. Respond kindly to him and forgive him for his ambush quickly, and he should join your cause without issue.

Once he’s in your party, head back to the Dank Crypt and make your way to the Sarcophagus. The fastest way to reach it is to head to the ancient door near where you found Shadowheart. Make a save, and then attempt to pick the door’s lock using Astarion. If he fails, load the save and keep trying until he succeeds.

How to Disarm Sarcophagus Room Traps

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

After he unlocks the door, head inside and make a new save. Then, slowly move around the room until you trigger some perception checks. If they succeed, they’ll reveal trap vents scattered around the room which Astarion can disable with ease, as well as a button you can press to disable additional traps on the ceiling. Should the checks fail, reload your save and move around the room again until all of them become visible.

When the button and all of the traps are visible, make a new save and then have Astarion try to disarm the traps one by one. If he fails, reload the save and try again. Rinse and repeat, and once they’re all disarmed, press the button. Doing so will ensure all of the traps don’t trigger, and you can examine the Sarcophagus to open it without issue.

Now that you know how to open the Dank Crypt sarcophagus in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re ready to take on the rest of the game’s puzzles and challenges. Should you get stuck on any of those, we’re here to help with a slew of other guides you can find down below.