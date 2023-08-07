What to Do With the Strange Ox in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While exploring the Hollow in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter a mysterious animal called the Strange Ox. Although it is merely standing alongside two other oxen, there is something weird about this creature. If you want to know what this animal is hiding, you’ve come to the right place because we can solve that mystery!

What Is the Strange Ox in BG3?

Although the Strange Ox looks like a regular animal, this creature hides some secrets. In order to get some hints from the ox, you need to drink the Potion of Animal Speaking or use the Speak with Animals spell.

You can get the potion by visiting the Owlbear Cave northeast of the Blighted Village. It will be lying near the Chest of Selune, but be careful when venturing inside because you will encounter an aggressive Owlbear and her cub.

If you pass the Arcana roll check after drinking the potion, you can try to ask several questions to the Strange Ox. It doesn’t like to speak much, but it will eventually reveal that it plans to head to Baldur’s Gate.

Unfortunately, it won’t say anything else, and the only other significant interaction you can get is by attacking the animal. After killing the Strange Ox, you can loot the Shapeshifter’s Boon Ring from its corpse. This gear offers a 1d4 bonus to all checks when the character is under disguise.

According to the item’s description, the Strange Ox should be a shapeshifter or a druid who is hiding as an animal. However, it is unclear why the creature plans to go to Baldur’s Gate as an ox instead of using its true form.

Now that you’ve solved the mystery of the Strange Ox, I highly recommend exploring the Overgrown Ruins in Baldur’s Gate 3. This area hides numerous secrets, and you can also encounter Withers, who has the ability to change your character’s class.