Best Warlock Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 – Warlock Feats in BG3

Warlock is one of the twelve main Classes available to select for your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, with so many options to customize when creating your build, narrowing down the best selections can often be confusing. Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered. Here’s a complete rundown of the best Feats to consider for your Warlock playthrough, so when the time comes to make your selection, you’ll be able to do so in confidence.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Best Warlock Feats, Explained

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The Warlock’s primary stat is Charisma, which determines the Damage Modifier for your Magical attacks, as well as your Saving Throws. Alongside Charisma, Constitution is fairly important, as this stat determines your HP and CON Saves, which are important for maintaining Spells with effects that last multiple rounds of Combat. Keeping this information in mind, we’ve determined the best Feats below to help enhance your Warlock build and provide significant value during your playthrough.

Ability Improvement

Feat Name Description Requirements Ability Improvement You increase one Ability by 2, or two Abilities by 1, to a maximum of 20. Level 4 (All Classes)

Ability improvement doesn’t sound like much on the surface, but gaining +2 Stat Points to work with is a huge asset, allowing you to further increase your Charisma and/or Constitution Modifiers, which will, in turn, increase the potency of damage from Spells and Cantrips that you cast. This will also give your character more HP to work with, which can be quite beneficial, as Warlocks tend to fall on the squishier side of Classes.

Spell Sniper

Feat Name Description Requirements Spell Sniper You learn a Cantrip, and the number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by 1. This effect can stack. Level 4 (All Classes)

Spell Sniper enhances the Warlock’s potential when it comes to magic use, allowing your character to gain an additional Cantrip of choice. Additionally, Spell Sniper introduces a stackable ability that allows you to land a Critical Hit on an Attack roll of 19 as well as a Natural 20, making your Spell Attacks that much more deadly in combat. As your Warlock build progresses, you’ll soon notice that securing these Critical Hits can be massive for your damage output, and Spell Sniper helps you to make the most out of your precious Spell Slots by increasing this Crit ratio, making it a valuable choice to pick up when it comes to selecting a feat for your Warlock.

Magic Initiate: Bard

Feat Name Description Requirements Magic Initiate: Bard You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the Bard spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma. Level 4 (All Classes)

Warlocks have the amazing perk of receiving their Spell Slots back upon a Short Rest, rather than a Long Rest like the other Magic User Classes. However, the downfall to the Warlock is that in comparison to the other Magical Classes, the Warlock Spell List is fairly narrow, meaning there’s not much variety as other Spell Lists. If you’re looking to expand your Warlock’s Spellcasting Abilities, then picking up a Magic Initiate Feat can be extremely worthwhile, as doing so will enable you to learn 2 Cantrips and 1 Level 1 Spell from a Class of your choice.

Out of the six different options, Magic Initiate: Bard has a lot of potential to fit into a Warlock build quite nicely, as it shares the same Modifier (Charisma) for Spellcasting as the Warlock, enabling you to maintain the same power with both Spell Classes while still picking up a couple of new additions for your options in battle.

Actor

Feat Name Description Requirements Actor Your Charisma increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Your Proficiency Bonus is also doubled for Deception and Performance Checks.

Grants Deception Proficiency and Performance Proficiency. Maximum of 20. Level 4 (All Classes)

When it comes to the Warlock, you want to invest in your Charisma Stat as much as possible, as this is the quality that the entire Class revolves around. If you want to head in a slightly different direction than the simplicity of increasing this Stat through Ability Improvement, then Actor can be a valuable selection to take in its place, as it also improves your Charisma Stat by +1, to a maximum of 20, enhancing the damage capabilities of your Spells.

On top of this, this Feat will grant Proficiencies in Deception and Performance, two Skills that the Warlock has the potential to utilize in many ways. Furthermore, your proficiency bonus for these Skills is doubled, which gives you a huge upper hand when it comes to tricking your enemies, creating distractions, or even choosing to Charm an individual and gain an advantage to your plans.

Durable

Feat Name Description Requirements Durable Your Constitution increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

You regain full hit points each time you take a Short Rest.

Constitution +1 Level 4 (All Classes)

Warlocks are some of the squishier Classes to play in Baldur’s Gate 3, so taking steps to improve the durability of these characters in combat is an important thing to consider. To help give your Warlock much more life force to work with in battle, you can consider picking up the Durable Feat, which will increase your CON by +1 to a maximum of 20, allowing you to gain a higher pool of HP.

Additionally, this feat allows you to automatically regain your full HP on every Short Rest taken, which works efficiently with the Warlock’s ability to automatically regain their Spell Slots on a Short Rest. With a combination of both your HP and Spell Slots being recovered with a quick tap of the Short Rest button, and the ability to Short Rest twice a day, your Warlock can always head into combat fully healed and ready for battle.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Feats for the Warlock Class in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you’ve identified some valuable choices to consider for your build, why not check out our complete guide for the Investigate the Ruins and Dark Crypt Sarcophagus Quest, as this is one of the first Dungeons you’ll encounter during your playthrough?