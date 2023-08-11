All Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.
All Obtainable Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses
There are 33 Level 3 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.
|Name
|Description
|Level/School
|Cast Time
|Duration
|Classes/Races
|Animate Dead
|Choose to reanimate a small or medium-sized corpse to either a zombie or skeleton, to serve you while you are not in combat.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Cleric, Wizard
|Beacon of Hope
|Your allies will regain the maximum hit points possible when healed. They also gain Advantage on Wisdom Saving Throws and Death Saving Throws.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Cleric, Paladin
|Bestow Curse
|Curse a person or creature in melee range, bestowing Disadvantage on Saving Throws, or allowing you to do additional damage to the target.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Cleric, Wizard
|Blink
|At the end of your turn, roll a d20. On 11 or higher, you vanish into the Ethereal Plane. While there, you can’t be harmed or seen.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Call Lightning
|Lightning strikes all targets within range.
Then for 10 turns, you can call down lightning again without expending a spell slot.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Druid, Sorcerer
|Counterspell
|Attempt to disrupt a creature casting a spell, which is always successful on a level 3 or lower spell, making the spell fail and have no effect.
|Abjuration
|One Reaction
|N/A
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Daylight
|Summon an area of daylight to dispel darkness. You can either cast the spell on an area or an item.
|Evocation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer
|Fear
|Project an image so frightening it makes targets drop everything and become Fearful. They will be easier to hit and cannot move.
|Illusion
|One Action
|up to 3 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Feign Death
|Put an ally into a magical coma which mimics death to protect them from harm. They become resistant to all damage except psychic damage, and any poison or disease is removed.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard
|Fireball
|Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Grant Flight
|Bestow the ability to Fly upon yourself or an ally.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Gaseous Form
|Transform yourself or an ally into a tiny gas cloud. It can’t fall, and fits through small openings. It is very hard to damage.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Glyph of Warding
|Inscribe a circle of arcane glyphs on the ground that trigger a magical effect when stepped on by an enemy.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Bard, Cleric, Wizard
|Haste
|Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened: gain an action, become faster and harder to hit.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|up to 10 Turns (Concentration)
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Hunger of Hadar
|Create a sphere of cold blackness, teeming with horrors.
Creatures starting their turn take 2d6 Cold damage. Creatures ending their turn possibly take 2d6 Acid damage.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Warlock
|Hypnotic Pattern
|Hypnotize creatures that can see the pattern. They cannot attack you. They cannot move or act.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|2 Turns
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Lightning Bolt
|Call forth a blast of lightning that hits all creatures in the line of the eruption.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Mass Healing Word
|Call out words of restoration to heal up to 6 creatures.
|Evocation
|Bonus Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric
|Plant Growth
|Make weeds burst from the ground and smother the area. Creatures moving through the weeds have their Movement Speed hindered.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Druid, Ranger
|Protection From Energy
|Touch a creature to grant it resistance to various types of damage: acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Cleric, Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Remove Curse
|Touch a creature or object to remove all Curses and Hexes affecting it.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric, Paladin, Warlock, Wizard
|Revivify
|Revive a companion. They return to life with 1 hit point.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric, Paladin
|Sleet Storm
|Call forth a storm that disrupts the Concentration of spellcasters, douses fires, and creates an ice surface.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Slow
|Alter time around up to 6 enemies to Slow them. They won’t get far, they can’t do much, and they’re easier to hit.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Spirit Guardians
|Summon several spirits to protect the area around your character.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric
|Stinking Cloud
|Create a cloud of gas so nauseating it prevents creatures from taking actions.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Vampiric Touch
|Touch an enemy to syphon their life force. You regain half as many hit points as hit points as the damage they take.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Warlock, Wizard
|Conjure Barrage
|Channel your weapons essence into a destructive, widespread volley.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Ranger
|Blinding Smite
|Evoke a heavenly flare, and possibly Blind your target.
|Evocation
|Bonus Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Paladin
|Crusader’s Mantle
|Radiate a holy power that emboldens nearby allies. The weapon attacks deal an additional 1-4 Radiant damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Paladin
|Elemental Weapon
|Imbue a weapon with elemental power. It receives a +1 bonus to Attack Rolls, and deals an additional 1d4 damage of your choice.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Unknown (Concentration)
|Druid, Paladin, Ranger
|Lightning Arrow
|On a ranged weapon attack, fire an arrow made purely of lightning, shocking the enemy and dealing lighting damage.
|Transmutation
|Bonus Action
|Unknown
|Ranger
|Warden of Vitality
|While this aura lasts, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or nearby allies.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Paladin
That concludes our guide for all Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.
Be sure to check out all of our other guides for this amazing Larian RPG, such as all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.