All Level 3 Spells in Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3)

These will leave you spellbound!

Image Source: Larian Studios
Image Source: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are 33 Level 3 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

NameDescriptionLevel/SchoolCast TimeDurationClasses/Races
Animate DeadChoose to reanimate a small or medium-sized corpse to either a zombie or skeleton, to serve you while you are not in combat.NecromancyOne Actionuntil Long RestCleric, Wizard
Beacon of HopeYour allies will regain the maximum hit points possible when healed. They also gain Advantage on Wisdom Saving Throws and Death Saving Throws.AbjurationOne Action10 TurnsCleric, Paladin
Bestow CurseCurse a person or creature in melee range, bestowing Disadvantage on Saving Throws, or allowing you to do additional damage to the target.NecromancyOne Action10 TurnsBard, Cleric, Wizard
BlinkAt the end of your turn, roll a d20. On 11 or higher, you vanish into the Ethereal Plane. While there, you can’t be harmed or seen.TransmutationOne Action10 TurnsSorcerer, Wizard
Call LightningLightning strikes all targets within range.
Then for 10 turns, you can call down lightning again without expending a spell slot.		ConjurationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Druid, Sorcerer
CounterspellAttempt to disrupt a creature casting a spell, which is always successful on a level 3 or lower spell, making the spell fail and have no effect.AbjurationOne ReactionN/ASorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
DaylightSummon an area of daylight to dispel darkness. You can either cast the spell on an area or an item.EvocationOne Actionuntil Long RestCleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer
FearProject an image so frightening it makes targets drop everything and become Fearful. They will be easier to hit and cannot move.IllusionOne Actionup to 3 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Feign DeathPut an ally into a magical coma which mimics death to protect them from harm. They become resistant to all damage except psychic damage, and any poison or disease is removed.NecromancyOne Action10 TurnsBard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard
FireballShoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousSorcerer, Wizard
Grant FlightBestow the ability to Fly upon yourself or an ally.TransmutationOne Action10 TurnsSorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Gaseous FormTransform yourself or an ally into a tiny gas cloud. It can’t fall, and fits through small openings. It is very hard to damage.TransmutationOne Actionuntil Long RestSorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Glyph of WardingInscribe a circle of arcane glyphs on the ground that trigger a magical effect when stepped on by an enemy.AbjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestBard, Cleric, Wizard
HasteTarget yourself or an ally to become Hastened: gain an action, become faster and harder to hit.TransmutationOne Actionup to 10 Turns (Concentration)Sorcerer, Wizard
Hunger of HadarCreate a sphere of cold blackness, teeming with horrors.
Creatures starting their turn take 2d6 Cold damage. Creatures ending their turn possibly take 2d6 Acid damage.		ConjurationOne Action10 TurnsWarlock
Hypnotic PatternHypnotize creatures that can see the pattern. They cannot attack you. They cannot move or act.ConjurationOne Action2 TurnsBard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Lightning BoltCall forth a blast of lightning that hits all creatures in the line of the eruption.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousSorcerer, Wizard
Mass Healing WordCall out words of restoration to heal up to 6 creatures.EvocationBonus ActionInstantaneousCleric
Plant GrowthMake weeds burst from the ground and smother the area. Creatures moving through the weeds have their Movement Speed hindered.TransmutationOne Action10 TurnsBard, Druid, Ranger
Protection From EnergyTouch a creature to grant it resistance to various types of damage: acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder.AbjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestCleric, Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
Remove CurseTouch a creature or object to remove all Curses and Hexes affecting it.AbjurationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric, Paladin, Warlock, Wizard
RevivifyRevive a companion. They return to life with 1 hit point.NecromancyOne ActionInstantaneousCleric, Paladin
Sleet StormCall forth a storm that disrupts the Concentration of spellcasters, douses fires, and creates an ice surface.ConjurationOne Action10 TurnsDruid, Sorcerer, Wizard
SlowAlter time around up to 6 enemies to Slow them. They won’t get far, they can’t do much, and they’re easier to hit.TransmutationOne Action10 TurnsSorcerer, Wizard
Spirit GuardiansSummon several spirits to protect the area around your character.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric
Stinking CloudCreate a cloud of gas so nauseating it prevents creatures from taking actions.ConjurationOne Action10 TurnsBard, Sorcerer, Wizard
Vampiric TouchTouch an enemy to syphon their life force. You regain half as many hit points as hit points as the damage they take.NecromancyOne Action10 TurnsWarlock, Wizard
Conjure BarrageChannel your weapons essence into a destructive, widespread volley.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousRanger
Blinding SmiteEvoke a heavenly flare, and possibly Blind your target.EvocationBonus ActionUnknown (Concentration)Paladin
Crusader’s MantleRadiate a holy power that emboldens nearby allies. The weapon attacks deal an additional 1-4 Radiant damage.EvocationOne Action10 TurnsPaladin
Elemental WeaponImbue a weapon with elemental power. It receives a +1 bonus to Attack Rolls, and deals an additional 1d4 damage of your choice.TransmutationOne ActionUnknown (Concentration)Druid, Paladin, Ranger
Lightning ArrowOn a ranged weapon attack, fire an arrow made purely of lightning, shocking the enemy and dealing lighting damage.TransmutationBonus ActionUnknownRanger
Warden of VitalityWhile this aura lasts, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or nearby allies.TransmutationOne Action10 TurnsPaladin

That concludes our guide for all Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for this amazing Larian RPG, such as all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.

