All Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are at each level and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Their Uses

There are 33 Level 3 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key not only to your survival, but your entire party as well.

Name Description Level/School Cast Time Duration Classes/Races Animate Dead Choose to reanimate a small or medium-sized corpse to either a zombie or skeleton, to serve you while you are not in combat. Necromancy One Action until Long Rest Cleric, Wizard Beacon of Hope Your allies will regain the maximum hit points possible when healed. They also gain Advantage on Wisdom Saving Throws and Death Saving Throws. Abjuration One Action 10 Turns Cleric, Paladin Bestow Curse Curse a person or creature in melee range, bestowing Disadvantage on Saving Throws, or allowing you to do additional damage to the target. Necromancy One Action 10 Turns Bard, Cleric, Wizard Blink At the end of your turn, roll a d20. On 11 or higher, you vanish into the Ethereal Plane. While there, you can’t be harmed or seen. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns Sorcerer, Wizard Call Lightning Lightning strikes all targets within range.

Then for 10 turns, you can call down lightning again without expending a spell slot. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Druid, Sorcerer Counterspell Attempt to disrupt a creature casting a spell, which is always successful on a level 3 or lower spell, making the spell fail and have no effect. Abjuration One Reaction N/A Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Daylight Summon an area of daylight to dispel darkness. You can either cast the spell on an area or an item. Evocation One Action until Long Rest Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer Fear Project an image so frightening it makes targets drop everything and become Fearful. They will be easier to hit and cannot move. Illusion One Action up to 3 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Feign Death Put an ally into a magical coma which mimics death to protect them from harm. They become resistant to all damage except psychic damage, and any poison or disease is removed. Necromancy One Action 10 Turns Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard Fireball Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Wizard Grant Flight Bestow the ability to Fly upon yourself or an ally. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Gaseous Form Transform yourself or an ally into a tiny gas cloud. It can’t fall, and fits through small openings. It is very hard to damage. Transmutation One Action until Long Rest Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Glyph of Warding Inscribe a circle of arcane glyphs on the ground that trigger a magical effect when stepped on by an enemy. Abjuration One Action until Long Rest Bard, Cleric, Wizard Haste Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened: gain an action, become faster and harder to hit. Transmutation One Action up to 10 Turns (Concentration) Sorcerer, Wizard Hunger of Hadar Create a sphere of cold blackness, teeming with horrors.

Creatures starting their turn take 2d6 Cold damage. Creatures ending their turn possibly take 2d6 Acid damage. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns Warlock Hypnotic Pattern Hypnotize creatures that can see the pattern. They cannot attack you. They cannot move or act. Conjuration One Action 2 Turns Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Lightning Bolt Call forth a blast of lightning that hits all creatures in the line of the eruption. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Wizard Mass Healing Word Call out words of restoration to heal up to 6 creatures. Evocation Bonus Action Instantaneous Cleric Plant Growth Make weeds burst from the ground and smother the area. Creatures moving through the weeds have their Movement Speed hindered. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns Bard, Druid, Ranger Protection From Energy Touch a creature to grant it resistance to various types of damage: acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder. Abjuration One Action until Long Rest Cleric, Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard Remove Curse Touch a creature or object to remove all Curses and Hexes affecting it. Abjuration One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Paladin, Warlock, Wizard Revivify Revive a companion. They return to life with 1 hit point. Necromancy One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Paladin Sleet Storm Call forth a storm that disrupts the Concentration of spellcasters, douses fires, and creates an ice surface. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard Slow Alter time around up to 6 enemies to Slow them. They won’t get far, they can’t do much, and they’re easier to hit. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns Sorcerer, Wizard Spirit Guardians Summon several spirits to protect the area around your character. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Cleric Stinking Cloud Create a cloud of gas so nauseating it prevents creatures from taking actions. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard Vampiric Touch Touch an enemy to syphon their life force. You regain half as many hit points as hit points as the damage they take. Necromancy One Action 10 Turns Warlock, Wizard Conjure Barrage Channel your weapons essence into a destructive, widespread volley. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Ranger Blinding Smite Evoke a heavenly flare, and possibly Blind your target. Evocation Bonus Action Unknown (Concentration) Paladin Crusader’s Mantle Radiate a holy power that emboldens nearby allies. The weapon attacks deal an additional 1-4 Radiant damage. Evocation One Action 10 Turns Paladin Elemental Weapon Imbue a weapon with elemental power. It receives a +1 bonus to Attack Rolls, and deals an additional 1d4 damage of your choice. Transmutation One Action Unknown (Concentration) Druid, Paladin, Ranger Lightning Arrow On a ranged weapon attack, fire an arrow made purely of lightning, shocking the enemy and dealing lighting damage. Transmutation Bonus Action Unknown Ranger Warden of Vitality While this aura lasts, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or nearby allies. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns Paladin

That concludes our guide for all Level 3 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

