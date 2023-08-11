Best Rogue Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 – Rogue Feats in BG3

Whether it be for Asterion or your personally crafted Rogue, picking the right feats can be tricky. While all have their own uses, some are definitely more useful than others. It is possible to succeed with any combination of feats, but certain ones can provide much better synergy with a certain class. To that end, we have ascertained the best Feats to pick for the Rogue class.

Best Feats for a Rogue

While there are plenty of options for Feats, we have decided on four that provide the best perks. These will work with any Rogue subclass, so that isn’t a concern or obstacle.

Mobile

Considering a Rogue is all about sneaking and stealth, it makes sense to give them this Feat. It cancels out any sort of movement penalty based on difficult terrain, and you get the movement speed boost. The latter does matter a bit more when your main character is a Rogue, but it does make a difference all the same. Plus, the ability to disengage from being surrounded without fearing the reprisal of an opportunity attack is incredibly nice.

Savage Attacker

If you play as an Assassin and want to better utilize sneak attacks, the chance to get the guaranteed best roll on damage is important. There’s nothing worse than hiding and setting up the perfect sneak attack for it not to kill the target, and then you get pulled into a fight you wanted to avoid. Never underestimate the bonus of an additional/better roll.

Sharpshooter

As any Rogue needs a bow/crossbow in their loadout, this Feat is necessary. Though you are losing a rather significant five points on rolls, the fact that you get a 10-damage bonus evens that out respectably. The added bonus to ignore any High Ground penalties also makes this one of the integral Feats for a Rogue.

Skilled

Skilled is useful in that it lets you select three new proficiencies. For a Rogue, this can mean gaining the next armor class or equipping more melee weapon types. We think this is also the perfect time to give your Rogue the proficiency for Heavy Crossbows and truly become a ranged menace.

With any hope, these Feats will help you carve out the best possible Rogue or even make Astarion more deadly.