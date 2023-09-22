How to Get Phalar Aluve in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a wide variety of unique Weapons to discover, purchase, or steal during your adventure in Faerun. Among them is the Phalar Aluve, otherwise known as the Singing Sword. This Weapon is extremely useful due to the unique Actions it grants the wielder every Short Rest. If you’re looking to secure this Melee Weapon for yourself, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need; so read on below.

BG3 Phalar Aluve Location

Phalar Aluve can be found slightly northwest of the Selunite Outpost within the Underdark. As you approach this area, you should be able to spot the Sword with no problems even from afar, as it will be glowing from its place embedded in a stone. However, in case you’re struggling to find this location, we’ve included a map screenshot below, pointing to the exact place in which the Sword can be retrieved.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

How to Get Sword in the Stone in BG3

In classic fantasy nature, the Rare Phalar Aluve weapon just so happens to be a sword stuck in a stone. To help you obtain this Sword, there are a couple of different methods that you can use to remove it and claim it as your own, which we’ve noted below.

It should be noted that no matter which of these options you choose, you should add the Guidance Cantrip to the roll if you have it. This will add an extra +1d4 to your total, which could make all the difference in succeeding or failing the check.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The first option is to attempt to pull the Sword from the stone using brute strength. If you choose this option, you’ll want to ensure you pick the party member with the highest STR stat in your party for the task. If you’re lacking in this stat, then companions such as Lae’zel or Karlach should do the trick. Once you succeed this check, the Sword will be lifted from its place in the ground, and remain yours to keep.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The second option is to investigate what the appropriate ritual may be for freeing the Sword from the stone. If you choose this option, you’ll want to ensure you have someone with a high Religion Skill that can handle this for you. Shadowheart is a solid pick for this if your own is too low.

After successfully passing the Religion Check, you will come to an understanding that the Sword requires blood to be withdrawn from its place in the stone. You will now have the option to shed a few drops of blood onto the stone, so go ahead and select this choice.

After spilling your blood onto the stone, the Drow inscription on the blade will react to your sacrifice, and the Sword will magically remove itself from the stone. After a brief moment of hovering in front of you, Phalar Aluve will finally be added to your inventory.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

All Actions Granted By the Phalar Aluve Sword in BG3, Listed

Phalar Aluve is quite a unique weapon. Although it is a Longsword, it also has the Finesse property. This means it’s a perfect choice for Classes that utilize the Dexterity stat, such as Monks, Rogues, Bards, and Rangers. On top of this, it will provide a +1 bonus to Performance, alongside the unique Singing Sword trait, which enables you to use one of two different Actions per Short Rest. We’ve summarized these Actions below, so feel free to take a look.

Sing : All allies within 6m gain +1d4 to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws that use the CHA, WIS, or INT stats. This effect lasts five turns.

: All allies within 6m gain +1d4 to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws that use the CHA, WIS, or INT stats. This effect lasts five turns. Shriek: All enemies within 6m receive -1d4 on Saving Throws that use the CHA, WIS, or INT stats. Additionally, these enemies will take an extra +1d4 Thunder damage when hit with an Attack. This effect lasts five turns.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Phalar Aluve Sword in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you’ve added this weapon to your stash, why don’t you take a glance at our best Bard build guide? Bards have high DEX, so they can also highly benefit from having Phalar Aluve as their equipped Melee Weapon.