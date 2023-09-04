Should You Let Araj Take Your Blood in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

Baldur’s Gate 3 is chock-full of unique quests and intriguing NPCs that often require your character to make choices which can either result in great rewards or devastating losses. One of these situations involves Araj Oblodra, a merchant in Moonrise Towers who makes a mysterious offer regarding your blood. If you’re considering letting Araj take your blood in BG3, then follow along below, as we have all the information you’ll need to make the best decision for your playthrough.

Who Is Araj & Why Does She Want Your Blood in BG3? Explained

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Araj Oblodra is an NPC located on the main floor of Moonrise Towers who specializes in selling various Potions and Magical Items. Besides being a merchant and selling a decent stock of these items, she also enjoys mixing and creating various Potions for herself, which she uses to stock her store.

You can find Araj on the map location marked below:

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Upon speaking to Araj, she will reveal her desire to craft a unique and powerful Potion from some very peculiar ingredients – the blood of a True Soul, in particular. Knowing you are a True Soul, Araj will make you a very intriguing offer, asking for a few drops of your blood which she will use to mix up a new batch of powerful Magical Potions. She promises to gift you one in exchange for your donation.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

However, if you know anything about the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re probably well aware that not everything is always as it seems. There are plenty of tricks and traps to watch out for, such as the scam artist Tiefling Kids from Druid Grove or Auntie Ethel‘s twisted ruse with Mayrina. This may make you hesitant to accept Araj Oblodra’s offer, but don’t worry; the risks and rewards are pretty straight-forward.

Should You Let Araj Take Your Blood in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

Yes, you should absolutely let Araj take your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3. Upon allowing her to do so, she will craft a special Elixir from your donation, which grants unique effects upon consumption depending on your Race. You will also increase your standing with Araj, which will make her more willing to give you a better price when you sell items to her as well as lower the price of the items she has in stock for you to purchase.

Araj is capable of gifting eleven different Elixirs in total (not including a special variant you can potentially receive if you bring Astarion along for the ride), with the Elixir you get determined by your Race. Effects granted by these Elixirs usually last until the end of your next Long Rest. This means you can use this Potion to give your character a sizable power boost during a boss fight or while exploring a particularly harsh area.

These Elixirs are a one-time offer, locked to one per character. However, Araj is more than willing to take samples from as many True Souls as possible, meaning you can initiate a conversation with her using each of your party members to gain a small assortment of these powerful items.

While the Elixir crafted is determined by the blood donator’s Race, consuming the Elixir is not locked to just these characters. This allows you to use them in really unique ways to give characters temporary strengths that they would otherwise never be able to have.

The Elixirs Araj is capable of crafting are as follows:

Elixir Name Description Blood Species Elixir of Tiefling Vice Cast Thaumaturgy, Hellish Rebuke, Burning Hands, and Flame Blade once each until your next Long Rest. Tiefling Elixir of Elven Elegance Gain 10m of Movement, 80ft of Darkvision, and Immunity against being Charmed until you take a Long Rest. Elf, Drow Elixir of Githyanki Providence Cast Misty Step, Blur, and Invigorating Leap once each until your next Long Rest Githyanki Elixir of Dwarven Resilience Add your Proficiency Bonus to Saving Throws until you Succeed 3 or take a Long Rest. Dwarf Elixir of Dragonborn Prowess Gain Advantage on Persuasion Checks and resistance to elemental damage of the same type as the Dragonborn who’s blood the potion is derived from. Dragonborn Elixir of Gnome Ingenuity Gain Sleight of Hand Proficicency and the ability to cast Knock until your next Long Rest. Gnome Elixir of Human Versatility Gain Proficiency in all Skills until your next Long Rest. Human Elixir of Half-Orc Fury Next time you are Downed before your next Long Rest, return to 1HP. Half-Orc Elixir of Half-Elven Healing Upon consuming, heal yourself and your surrounding allies for points equal to your Constitution score. Half-Elf Elixir of Halfling Luck Gain Advantage on all Skill Checks until your next Long Rest. Halfling

It should be noted, however, that using these Elixirs carry consequences. After your next Long Rest, the character that consumed one of these Elixirs will complain that “the potion didn’t go down right” and receive a -1 penalty to all dice rolls until you take yet another Long Rest. While this is a fairly easy penalty to brush off, it can stack, which makes things much more hindering. Be sure not to have a character consume Araj’s Elixirs all at once.

That’s everything you need to know about if you should give your blood to Araj Oblora in Baldur’s Gate 3. While you’re out and about exploring Moonrise Towers, why not check out some of the other tasks you can complete, such as breaking Minthara out of jail or rescuing the imprisoned Tieflings? Both Quests will grant you some bonus EXP to help level up your party, so they’re worth the effort.