Baldur’s Gate 3 Investigate the Beach: How to Save Mirkon from the Harpies in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has many Side Quests to discover and complete during your playthrough, including the Investigate the Beach Quest, which involves facing off against the captivating melodies sung by a group of Harpies in an attempt to save a young Tiefling boy. If you’re looking to complete this quest, then follow along below, as we’ve got all the information you’ll need to do so.

Baldur’s Gate 3 ‘Investigate the Beach’ Quest Guide

Finding & Starting ‘Investigate the Beach’

To discover and initiate the Investigate the Beach Quest, you will first need to travel to Emerald Grove, central of the Druid’s Grove location. I’ve included a map screenshot below to help you find your way there in case you’re having trouble.

Once you reach Emerald Grove, follow the path left to the stairs where the Druids and bear are located. This will take you to a downhill slope that leads to the beach area.

Continue to follow the path down to the shore, and as you get closer you will begin to hear a beautiful song. Eventually, as you approach the water you will notice a small Tiefling boy named Mirkon, who is in a complete daze, mesmerized and captivated by this melody. Before talking to him, make sure your party is all healed up, as initiating conversation will eventually lead to combat.

Once you’re ready, speak to Mirkon, and he will encourage you to listen to the song. From here, you can choose to listen, discourage him, or even steal his gold pouch while he’s lured by the melody.

No matter what decision you make, Mirkon will start to wade out towards the water, following the sound of the lure. At this point, a group of Harpies will appear, and combat will begin.

Defeating the Harpies

You’ll need to be careful in your approach to battle, as the Harpies are capable of using their Luring Song to compel you and your comrades, forcing them to skip their turn in favor of moving closer to the Harpy that is singing. When combat begins, one Harpy will be singing, but the others are capable of this too, so you’ll need to prioritize taking them out as quickly and efficiently as possible while also stopping them from getting too close to Mirkon as if they kill him, the Quest will be canceled.

The Harpys have Flying Speed, which allows them to move around the map and take high grounds with much more ease than your party. For this combat, both ranged attacks and Spells or Cantrips that restrict Movement Speed, such as Ray of Frost are very useful to utilize. You should also prioritize attacking the singing Harpy as quickly as possible, as each attack on this creature has a chance of breaking the Concentration needed to maintain the Luring Song, and snapping both your comrades and Mirkon out of the daze.

If Mirkon snaps out of it, he will become frightened and attempt to disengage, running to safety. When this occurs, the other Harpies may attempt to isolate and kill him, so I’d also recommend keeping one or two of your party members back on the shore to fight them off.

Finding Mol in the Dragon’s Lair After Completing ‘Investigate the Beach’

After successfully defeating the Harpies, speak to Mirkon, and he will thank you for saving him from danger, and suggest you visit his friend, Mol. This will prompt the second half of the Investigate the Beach quest, so once you’ve wrapped up this conversation, head back to Emerald Grove.

To find Mol, you will need to speak to a boy named Doni. To find Doni, open your map, and locate him by hovering over the various yellow dots that indicate NPCs. After you find Doni, simply head over to him and initiate the conversation.

After speaking to Doni, he will reveal how you can enter the Dragon’s Lair. Check your map again, and there will be a Quest indicator for the Concealed Hatch, which opens the Dragon’s Lair. Go ahead and locate this hatch, and click on it to enter the Tiefling hideout.

After entering the hideout, follow the path down to the back of the room, and there will be several Tiefling children having a conversation about the loot they’ve secured for the day. One of these children is Mol, so hover over each of them until you find her, and then click on her to begin a conversation.

She will thank you for helping Mirkon, and for going easy on Mattis and Silfy (if you interacted with them earlier and avoided their attempt to pickpocket you), and explain that she and the other children are using their cunning scams and thieving ways to save up coin and establish a better hideout within the city of Baldur’s Gate. She will then assume you’re going to lecture her about these wrongdoings, which you can choose to do, ignore completely, or even invest some coin in the young Thieves Guild.

After completing this conversation, the Investigate the Beach Quest will now be marked as complete. Lastly, if you wish to do so, you can also speak to Mirkon before leaving. If you choose to talk to him, he will be overjoyed at the fact you came to visit him within the hideout and meet Mol. Mirkon will then thank you with a rather unusual and heartwarming gift of a story that he wrote depicting your bravery.

After completing this conversation, the Investigate the Beach Quest will now be marked as complete. Lastly, if you wish to do so, you can also speak to Mirkon before leaving. If you choose to talk to him, he will be overjoyed at the fact you came to visit him within the hideout and meet Mol. Mirkon will then thank you with a rather unusual and heartwarming gift of a story that he wrote depicting your bravery.