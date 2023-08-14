Best Feats for Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Astarion is one of several comrades that you can recruit for your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, filling the Rogue Class, but with a unique, vampiric twist. If you’re working with Astarion as one of the core members of your party, then you’ll need to consider which Feats will best enhance his build as you progress through the game. Don’t worry though; that’s where we come in. We’ve got all the information for the best Feats suited to Astarion‘s role, so follow along below for everything you’ll need to know.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Best Feats for Astarion, Explained

Astarion is a unique character in BG3, and a valuable comrade to include in your party composition. Astarion is in the Rogue Class, meaning he has the benefits of Stealth, Sleight of Hand, and Sneak Attack up his sleeve. Furthermore, due to his Vampiric tendencies, Astarion also has a unique Bite Bonus Action allowing him to drink the blood of his enemies. Keeping all of this in mind, we’ve determined the best feats to enhance Astarion’s Rogueish potential for your playthrough, both inside, and outside of combat.

Ability Improvement

Feat Name Description Requirements Ability Improvement You increase one Ability by 2, or two Abilities by 1, to a maximum of 20. Level 4 (All Classes)

Ability Improvement allows you to increase Astarion’s DEX and CON stats, which will make him slightly more durable in combat, as well as increase his Damage Modifier and further enhance his Sleight of Hand and Stealth Skills. This makes him a much more powerful Rogue overall, and you can use his high Dexterity when exploring new locations, as he’ll have high odds of lockpicking, thieving, and disarming any traps you stumble across.

Mobile

Feat Name Description Requirements Mobile Your movement speed increases, and difficult terrain doesn’t slow you down when you Dash.

If you move after making a melee attack, you don’t provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target. Level 4 (All Classes)

Astarion can get some incredible value and damage when combining his Melee Sneak Attack with a Bonus Action Offhand Melee Attack (achieved by wielding two Light Weapons such as Daggers). However, while getting into melee range is often no troubling task, Rogues are fairly squishy, meaning Astarion can find himself in trouble if he sticks around too closely to his enemies.

Unfortunately, while Bonus Action Disengage is an option for him, this means throwing away your Offhand Attack. Mobile makes up for this by increasing Astarion’s Movement Speed, which allows him to quickly engage with a Sneak Attack, triggering the effect of Mobile that negates Opportunity Attacks from your target — even if you miss. From here, you can simply use your Offhand Attack and then run away to safety, making Mobile a no-brainer if you enjoy playing Astarion at the melee range.

Dual Wielder

Feat Name Description Requirements Dual Wielder You can use Two-Weapon Fighting even if your weapons aren’t Light, and you gain a +1 bonus to Armor Class while wielding a melee weapon in each hand. You cannot dual-wield Heavy Weapons. Level 4 (All Classes)

While Rogues such as Astarion can use Two-Weapon fighting with Light Weapons, such as a set of Daggers or Shortswords, the ability to dual-wield other weapons is locked out of reach. Taking the Dual Wielder Feat removes the requirements for you to swap Astarion’s Daggers out for something a little more potent, such as two Rapiers, which will make all the difference when it comes to extra damage dealt. Additionally, you’ll gain +1 to Astarion’s AC, which helps give him more survivability and lasts longer in melee range, allowing him to get good value from dual-wielding in combat.

Sharpshooter

Feat Name Description Requirements Sharpshooter Your ranged weapon attacks do not receive penalties from High Ground Rules.

Ranged weapon attacks with weapons you are Proficient with have a -5 penalty to their Attack Roll, but deal an additional 10 damage. Level 4 (All Classes)

While Astarion’s high Dexterity allows him to utilize Stealth and gain Sneak Attacks, he also works very well as a ranged sniper, as Rogues have strong Dexterity, which is the Modifier most Bow Weapons use to determine rolls. Sharpshooter enhances Astarion’s potential from long-range significantly by removing penalties from High Ground Rules on his weapon attacks, allowing him to shoot up at enemies on the high ground without triggering Disadvantage.

Furthermore, while he will receive a -5 penalty to Attack Rolls from Ranged Weapons, which he is proficient with, any attack with these weapons will deal an additional 10 damage on a hit, increasing his damage output by a large margin. As long as you remember to use methods for granting yourself Advantage when it comes to Astarion’s attacks, you should be able to get incredible value from Sharpshooter, often one-shotting early game creatures and dealing massive chunks of damage to enemies in the later areas of the game.

Medium Armor Master

Feat Name Description Requirements Medium Armor Master When you wear Medium Armor, it doesn‘t impose Disadvantage on Stealth Checks. The bonus to Armor Class you can gain from your Dexterity Modifier also becomes +3 instead of +2. Level 4 (All Classes)



As a Rogue, Astarion will naturally have proficiency with Light Armor as this is the most compatible for DEX-based builds, imposing no Disadvantage on Stealth Checks. However, because of this, Astarion can often be quite squishy, especially if you want to play him in melee range for the majority of combat. However, the Medium Armor Master Feat allows you to upgrade Astarion’s Armor to something in the Medium Range, while also negating the Disadvantages it would otherwise be imposing on your Stealth. Additionally, you’ll also receive a +1 to the AC gained from your DEX Modifier, bringing this up to a +3 in total.

That's everything you need to know about the best Feats for Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3.