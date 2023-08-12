Best Classes For Each Race in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an intruiging list of Races to choose from when creating your character, so it can often be tricky trying to decide which Class will provide the best benefit to your selection for your playthrough. If you’re having trouble with this same situation, then there’s no need to worry; we’ve rounded up the best Class options for each Race to help you narrow down your choices and give you some indicators of a build that may be valuable for your character, so follow along below.

Dragonborn

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces The Dragonborn race are descendants of dragons and to which, they share many of their traits and racial features. They possess the Draconic Ancestry that allows them to breathe Fire, Acid, Lightning, Poison, Ice, and others. Each of the Dragonborn corresponds to the ten types of dragons that you can find in Dungeons and Dragons. The Dragonborns possess the Breath Weapon which gives them the power to breathe destructive energy. The damage dealt in an area is based on the ancestry and players may only use this attack once until they complete a short or long rest.



The Dragonborn race is distantly related to a particular kind of dragon. This will determine the type of damage, the area of the Breath Weapon, and the type of resistance gained. Draconic Ancestry, Base Racial Speed Black Dragonborn, Blue Dragonborn, Brass Dragonborn, Bronze Dragonborn, Copper Dragonborn, Gold Dragonborn, Green Dragonborn, Red Dragonborn, Silver Dragonborn, White Dragonborn

Best Classes for Dragonborn: Barbarian, Paladin, Fighter, Sorcerer

Dragonborn characters make great frontline melee Classes, with the combination of Heavy Armor Proficiency and Damage Type Resistance making them very fitting candidates for a tanky playstyle. Because of this, Classes such as Paladin, Barbarian, and Fighter are brilliant choices, especially due to options such as the Fighter’s Action Surge, which allows them to utilize both Melee and Breath attacks in one turn, Barbarian further utilizes and enhances statistical Strengths that the Dragonborn Class holds, and Paladin offering a combination of Spellcasting and Melee for a strong and versatile frontline build.

Dragonborn characters can also make a great Sorcerer, due to the ability to select the Dragonic Bloodline Subclass and therefore double dip in your Dragonic Spellcasting. Dragonborn also enhances these qualities through the Magic Type provided by your Subrace selection, which will grant you Resistance towards that damage type at the sixth level. You can gain access to two different elements by selecting a different choice for your Subrace and Subclass selections, giving you much more versatility as a Sorcerer.

Drow

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces In the world of Faerûn, the Drow presents a dark elven race with a history of conflict between the two Elven deities. After Lolth was found guilty of high treachery, she was banished into the Underdark by her own elven kind, where she conquered the deep abyss and regained powers for herself. After millennia of war between the elves that caused endless bloody conflict, the other Elves have decided to turn all the Dark Elves, indiscriminately, into “Drow”, into what they are today in Dungeons and Dragons. Base Racial Speed, Drow Weapon Training, Superior Darkvision, and Fey Ancestry, Perception Proficiency Loth-Sworn Drow, Seldarine Drow

Best Classes for Drow: Rogue, Ranger, Warlock

Drow are some of the most dexterous individuals in the game, meaning Classes that utilize this stat, such as Rogue, Ranger, and Warlock are perfect for ensuring you get value out of your build. The Drow’s +2 added to Dexterity and Charisma ensure that a Rogue character has the potential for some easy stealing, stealing, and sweet-talking their way out of negative situations, and the Proficiency with Crossbows, Shortswords, and Rapiers can be utilized by the Rogue to enable bonus from Sneak Attack at both melee and ranged distances.

The Crossbow Proficiency is also a bonus when it comes to a Drow Ranger build, and the Beast Master Subclass is focused around the Dexterity stat, further increasing your potential. You’ll also gain access to an Animal Companion capable of helping you out during combats and giving you the upper hand against your enemies.

Lastly, Drow fits the Warlock Class with much success due to the Drow’s Racial Spells relying upon Charisma, one of the Warlock focuses. This enables you to focus on strengthening this stat to increase the potency of both your Warlock and Racial Spells, and Fey Ancestry will also prevent you from being magically Slept as well as grant Advantage against being Charmed, allowing you to overcome and prevent yourself from two important magical effects by the enemy.

Dwarf

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces As durable and unyielding as their homes of stone, dwarves are some of the finest warriors, miners, and smiths of Faerûn. Base Racial Speed, Dwarven Combat Training, Darkvision, and Dwarven Resilience Gold Dwarf, Shield Dwarf, Duergar

Best Classes for Gold Dwarf: Paladin, Cleric, Fighter, Barbarian

When choosing to play a Dwarf character, you will gain Proficiency with the Battleaxe, Handaxe, Light Hammer, and Warhammer Weapons, meaning this Race is very well-suited to strong Melee combat Classes such as Paladin, Fighter, and Barbarian. Additionally, Dwarves are also solid Clerics, for the Gold Dwarf and Duergar Subclass in particular. This is due to the strong defensive benefits these Subclasses provide, allowing you to withstand damage taken from enemies when operating on the frontlines of combat.

Elf

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces Heirs of the mystical Feywild, High Elves value magic in all its forms, and even those who do not study spellcraft can manipulate the Weave.



Wood Elves spend their reclusive lives in Faerün’s forests. Decades of training in archery and camouflage are enhanced by an otherworldly swiftness. Base Racial Speed, Elven Weapon Training, Darkvision, and Fey Ancestry, Perception Proficiency High Elf, Wood Elf

Best Classes for Elf: Warlock, Wizard, Bard, Druid, Rogue, Fighter, Monk

High Elves make brilliant Magic users, both due to their ability to wield a Wizard Cantrip as part of their Racial Features, Fey Ancestry, which provides them with Advantage against being Charmed, and Darkvision of 12m, allowing them to cast Spells and Cantrips from range. Because of these strengths, magical Classes such s the Druid, Warlock, and Wizard are promising picks for a High Elf.

Wood Elves, on the other hand, have their strongest asset fall under their increased Movement Speed, allowing them to quickly dart in and out of combat to engage in fights and pick off enemies. Because of this, Melee builds such as the Monk, Rogue, and Fighter work well, as all of these Classes involve dealing strong damage through the repetition of strong melee attacks.

Githyanki

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces Githyanki are peerless warriors from the Astral Plane, known for their legendary silver blades and red dragon mounts. They seek the total destruction of mind flayers, whose ancient empire enslaved the Githyanki for millennia.

Base Racial Speed, Martial Prodigy, Githyanki Psionics: Mage Hand, and Astral Knowledge None

Best Classes for Githyanki: Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Rogue

The Githyanki Race comes with a natural Proficiency in Light and Medium Armors, as well as Shortswords, Longswords, and Greatswords. With such a strong Sword Weapon Proficiency, Githyanki naturally excels in strong close-range melee combat roles, such as the Fighter, Monk, Paladin, and Rogue. Furthermore, Githyanki Psionics grants your character with the use of Mage Hand, which can fit nicely into certain melee Magic Subclasses like the Arcane Trickster or Eldritch Knight.

Gnome

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces Small, clever, and energetic, gnomes use their long lives to explore Faerûn’s brightest corners and darkest depths

Base Racial Speed, Gnome Cunning Deep Gnome, Forest Gnome, Rock Gnome

Best Classes for Gnome: Druid, Rogue, Ranger

The Forest Gnome receives the ability to cast the Speak With Animals Spell to understand various beasts you stumble upon during your adventure. For this reason, the Druid Class is almost a no-brainer for the Forest Gnome Subrace, as it will further enhance the strengths of the unique Racial Traits you receive for your character. Alternatively, the Ranger Class is also a valuable option for the Forest Gnome, as the ability to communicate with animals goes hand in hand with the tracking capabilities and Animal Handling aspects that the Ranger tends to utilize.

Rock Gnomes and Deep Gnomes make valuable Rogues or Rangers, due to the Darkvision and Superior Darkvision traits provided by these Subraces, allowing both Rogues and Rangers to make the most out of their Bow proficiencies and hit Sneak Attacks from afar. Deep Gnome also provides your character with Advantage on Stealth checks, which are a key strength of the Rogue Class, enabling you to efficiently sneak around to gain the upper hand in combat, trigger surprise rounds, lockpick mysterious chests and doors, and loot from the various NPCs you’ll meet along the way.

Half-Elf

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces High Half-Elf: A touch of the Feywild remains in Half-Elves with this bloodline. and even those untrained in magic possess a hint of wild power.



Wood Half-Elf: Like their Wood Elf parent, these Half-Elves have a quickened stride and eye for stealth. Many break away from isolation in Faerün’s forests to explore the rest of the Realms.



Drow Half-Elf: Most Half-Drow result from liaisons between Seldarine drow and surfacers. While Half-Drow inherit a few magical gifts, they aren’t usually raised in the Underdark.

Base Racial Speed, Civil Militia, Darkvision, and Fey Ancestry High Half-Elf, Wood Half-Elf, Drow Half-Elf

Best Classes for Half-Elf: Druid, Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Cleric, Rogue, Ranger

The High Half-Elf receives an additional Cantrip from the Wizard Spell list, meaning they’re naturally strong in any Magic-wielding Class such as Sorcerer, Druid, Wizard, Warlock, and Bard. Wood Half-Elves benefit from their increased Movement Speed through Fleet of Foot, and their natural Stealth Proficiency makes them very capable Rogue and Ranger characters, especially if you plan to level into a melee magic Rogue through the Arcane Trickster Subclass, or a deadly long-ranged sniper through the Ranger’s Gloomstalker Subclass.

Lastly, the Drow Half-Elf makes a fairly solid Cleric character, as the Darkvision of 12ft plus the ability to cast the Dancing Lights Catrip though your Racial Traits ensure you’ll always be able to provide line of sight to enemies for not only yourself but also for your comrades who may be lacking Darkvision, playing into the support role of the Cleric well and enhancing the rest of the Cleric’s strengths. Furthermore, Fey Ancestry will also prevent Magic from putting you to Sleep, and give you Advantage against being Charmed, allowing a Cleric build to run efficiently without disruptions.

Half-Orc

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces Creatures of intense emotion, Half-Orcs are more inclined to act than contemplate – whether the rage burning their bodies compels them to fight, or the love filling their hearts inspires acts of incredible kindness. Base Racial Speed, Darkvision, Relentless Endurance, Menacing, Savage Attacks, Intimidation Proficiency None

Best Classes for Half-Orc: Barbarian, Paladin, Fighter

The Half-Orc Race is built for strong melee combat, meaning the Barbarian, Paladin, and Fighter Classes are your best bet for getting the most value from your build. Barbarian allows you to take a Tanky approach, letting Rage aid you in making yourself both harder for enemies to hit, and more vicious in the damage you provide, enabling you to become a big threat on the frontline.

Paladin and Fighter work similarly to this, but with slightly different benefits – Paladin will grant you access to a minor selection of Magic, which will help you in the rare case that Melee weapons are ineffective, while Fighter comes with perks such as Second Wind and Action Surge, allowing to regain lost health or take an extra Attack during your turn once per Short Rest.

Halfling

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces Lightfoot Halflings are stealthy but social, traveling all over Faerün to make names for themselves.



Legends say Dwarven blood gave Strongheart Halflings their hardiness. Resistant to poison and wellsprings of endurance, these Halflings easily hold their own. Base Racial Speed, Lucky, and Brave Lightfoot Halfling, Strongheart Halfling

Best Classes for Halfling: Ranger, Rogue

Both Lightfoot Halflings and Strongheart Halflings are very well suited to the Ranger or Rogue Classes, due to the Lightfoot’s Advantage on Stealth Checks and the Strongheart’s Resistance to Poison Damage and Advantage on Saving Throws against being Poisoned. These attributes both allow your character to get into melee range to deal with some well-co-ordinated attacks with Finesse Weapons, trigger Sneak Attack, and help secure picks in combat with deadly effects.

Furthermore, the extra benefits from the Lucky trait that these Races carry will help provide an extra defensive barrier for these squishier Classes if they get into trouble when it comes to Saving Throws, Attack Rolls, and Ability Checks.

Human

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces The most common face to see in Faerün, Humans are known for their tenacity, creativity, and endless capacity for growth. Base Racial Speed, Civil Militia, Human Versatility None

Best Classes for Human: Anything

When it comes to humans, no Class is more suited than the others, simply due to the Human Skill Proficiency and Human Versatility traits, allowing you to add a Skill proficiency in any two areas that would best benefit your character, plus increase your carrying capacity by a quarter. While Humans are incredibly flexible, they do carry natural Proficiencies in Light Armor, Shields, Spikes, Glaives, Spears, Pikes, and Halberds, so if you wish to lean into these Proficiencies, a Class that utilizes melee combat, or melee Magic may be the best way to go.

Tiefling

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Class Description Racial Features Subraces Descended from devils of the Nine Hells, Tieflings face constant suspicion in Faerun. Thankfully, their arcane abilities make them natural survivors. Base Racial Speed, Darkvision and Hellish Resistance Asmodeus Tiefling, Mephistopheles Tiefling, Zariel Tiefling

Best Classes for Tiefling: Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock, Rogue, Bard

Asmodeus Tieflings receive Fire Damage Resistance and the Produce Flame Cantrip, which leads nicely into Magic user Classes such as the Wizard, Warlock, Sorcerer, and Bard. Tieflings are also equipped with Darkvision of 12ft a part of their Racial Traits, meaning you can utilize Ranged Spells with ease.

Mephistopheles Tieflings gain the Mage Hand Cantrip, which can be used to disarm traps, move objects around, or even distract or attack an enemy. Because of this, Mephistopheles Tieflings can take a much sneakier approach to situations, meaning they can further benefit from the Stealth plus Magic combination of the Rogue’s Arcane Trickster Subclass. However, if you’re looking for more Spell variety and Magical strength, Warlock, Wizard, Bard, and Sorcerer are all effective choices for the progression of a Mephistopheles Tiefling.

Lastly, Zariel Tieflings gain Advantage on Intimidation and Performance Checks, making them well-suited to the Bard Class, which utilizes and enhances your Charisma stat, which is used for both of these Skills. Alternatively, Rogues can also benefit strongly from the Tiefling’s Charisma stats while providing massive perks with DEX-based Skills, such as Stealth and Sleight of Hand – especially if you’re planning to take a criminal approach, as this can be used to deceive poor locals you’ve stolen from or to intimidate enemies out of potential combat.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Classes for each Race in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you’ve got some ideas for crafting your character, why not check out our guide for how to rescue Shadowheart? This is one of the first characters you’ll encounter, so helping to get her on your good side can make all the difference once the story kicks off!