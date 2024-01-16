10 Best DnD Races that Would’ve Made Baldur’s Gate 3 Even Better

Everyone has their favorite Race when it comes to DnD, but not all are available to play in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has many different Races to choose from when building your character. However, despite there being a nice variation of selections, many DnD fans who have picked up the game found themselves disappointed that a few key Races and favorite options from 5e were absent from the game.

We’ve rounded up 10 DnD 5e Races that would have made BG3 even better if they had been included in the game, so take a look below and let us know which ones you would totally play.

Genasai

Image Source: Wizards of the Coast

Genasi are some of the most interesting creatures in DnD 5e, with four different variations of these elemental beings existing – Earth Genasi, Water Genasi, Fire Genasi, and Air Genasi. Each variation of Genasi has slightly different Class Features, such as the opportunity to cast a unique Spell once per day or gain a Cantrip.

Fire Genasi will gain Darkvision, Fire damage Resistance, the Produce Flame Cantrip, and are capable of casting Burning Hands once per day. Air Genasi can hold their breath forever as long as they are not incapacitated and cast Levitate once per day. Water Genasi gain Acid Resistance, a Swim Speed, the ability to breathe both air and water, the Shape Water Cantrip, and can cast Create or Destroy Water once per day. Lastly, Earth Genasi can move through Difficult Terrain with no hindrance, gain Darkvision, and cast Pass Without Trace once per day.

Lore-wise, these beings are also extremely interesting, as their bloodline is descended from Genies, hence their elemental powers, and they come into existence by being born during major elemental events, such as wildfires or tornadoes.

Goblin

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Goblins do happen to be in Baldur’s Gate 3, and players consider them hilarious and amusing to converse with and observe, especially while visiting the Goblin Camp in Act 1 of the game. Because of this, plenty of gamers find themselves wishing that BG3 would have included Goblins as a playable Race, or at least a Goblin companion, such as Sazza, for example.

Unfortunately, neither of these options are available, which despite how fantastic the game is, has caused quite a disappointment to many. After all, just imagine how hilarious some of the voice lines and conversations could have been when infiltrating the Goblin Camp and posing as an ally to the Absolute. Hell, I’m sure the Goblins would have let you walk right in, similar to what happens if you happen to be a Drow like their leader, Minthara.

Aasimar

Image Source: Larian Studios

Technically, Aasimars (or an Aasimar) is included in the Baldur’s Gate 3 game in the form of the Nightsong, Dame Aylin. However, this falls into a similar category to the Goblins. As the only Aasimar in the game, it won’t be until the end of Act 2 when you meet Aylin, depending on your choices, and you won’t get to play as her, only fight alongside her once or twice.

Aylin also operates quite differently from a standard Aasimar in DnD 5e, which is presumably because she is the literal daughter of the Goddess Selune. Because of these factors, many players wish that the Aasimar Race was included as one of the options in Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation, with gameplay that closely mirrors the 5e variant of the Race.

Tabaxi

Image Source: Wizards of the Coast

The world of DnD is filled with strange beings, some of which are less humanoid than others. Tabaxi is one of several animal-like races, taking on the appearance of half-humanoid felines. These creatures could essentially be physically compared to Skyrim’s Khajiit, and have many interesting Racial Features that make them stand out as one of the most enjoyable animal-like Races to play.

Tabaxi gain not only a normal Movement Speed, but also a Climbing Speed, enabling them to scale walls, trees, and more with ease. They also gain Darkvision and proficiency in Stealth and Deception, which makes them one of the best 5e Races to consider for playing a Rogue. However, what makes this Race stand out in combat is their Feline Agility, which enables them to double their Movement Speed for a turn, with this ability being able to be used again each time you spend a turn without moving at all.

Shadar-Kai

Image Source: Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse

Surprisingly, there is a Shadar-Kai in Baldur’s Gate 3, which many players may have missed. This individual is none other than the NPC known as He Who Was, a character that can be met in Act 2 of the game. Shadar-Kai are elves of the Shadowfell and followers of the Raven Queen. These characters have some very fun Racial Features that can be interwoven with a variety of different Class builds, which makes them quite versatile and strong in utility.

Most significantly, Blessing of the Raven Queen enables Shadar-Kai to teleport to an unoccupied space as a Bonus Action and gain Resistance to all damage until the start of your next turn. As Resistance essentially equals taking half-damage, this is huge for your character’s survivability. In addition to this, Shadar-Kai have unique resting properties due to Trance.

Not only do they not need to sleep, and can finish Long Rests quicker than others, but during this time they can also select two extra Proficiencies, with the option to change them during your next Long Rest. This would require some tweaking for BG3, but even so, the Shadar-Kai would be ane exceptionally interesting Class to have in BG3, especially when the Shadowfell is an area that can be visited in Act 2.

Eladrin

Image Source: Wizards of the Coast

Eladrin are seasonal elf beings native to the Feywild, with four known variants, similar to Genasi – Autumn Eladrin, Spring Eladrin, Summer Eladrin, and Winter Eladrin. Some Eladrin may change seasons during their lifetime through their Trance Trait, while others may remain in the same season forever. This would undoubtedly be an incredibly interesting Race to have in BG3 due to this feature, enabling the player to change their Racial Season during a Long Rest, gaining slightly different Features and abilities for different scenarios.

Much of the Eladrin’s kit mimics the Shadar-Kai, with an ability named Fey Step, mirroring Blessing of the Raven Queen. This enables an Eladrin to teleport to a space within range and gain a bonus effect depending on your season. Autumn Eladrin may have a chance to Charm two creatures of their choice, Winter Eladrin can attempt to Frighten one creature, Spring Eladrin can choose to teleport a willing creature instead of themselves, and Summer Eladrin can deal damage equal to their Proficiency Bonus to all chosen creatures within 5m of the area the Eladrin teleported to.

Firbolg

Image Source: Wizards of the Coast

Firbolgs are relatives of Giants known for their link to forest magic, and being capable of living for up to 500 years. Due to their history, Firbolgs are strong magic users, which makes them ideal candidates for builds that utilize Spellcasting. With the Firbolg Magic Racial Feature, these creatures can cast Detect Magic and Disguise Self once each per Long Rest.

As a Bonus Action, Firbolgs can use the Hidden Step ability, which enables them to turn invisible until their next attack or the start of their next turn, their next damage roll, or the next time they force another creature to make a saving throw. On top of this, Firbolgs can count their carrying capacity and weight they can push, drag, or life, as if they were a Large size creature – In BG3, this would certainly come in handy for both carrying loot and using a potential Tavern Brawler Makeshift Weapons build.

Kobold

Image Source: Wizards of the Coast

Kobolds are small draconic creatures known to originate from the Underdark and worship various Dragons. Kobolds make an appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3, available to fight in drunken combat within Rosymorn Monastery. Despite being in the game, interactions with Kobolds are few to none, and many players were left disappointed at the fact that they couldn’t take on this Race for their character, as they are quite quirky in terms of abilities.

Kobolds can use Draconic Cry to give themselves and their allies Advantage against enemies within a 10ft radius, and the Racial Feature known as Kobold Legacy enables you to pick one of three options to take on.

Craftiness will allow you to gain Proficiency in either Arcana, Investigation, Medicine, Sleight of Hand, or Survival. Defiance will enable Advantage on Saving Throws to avoid or end the Frightened condition on yourself. Lastly, Draconic Sorcery lets you select one Cantirp from the Sorcerer Spell List, and choose either Intelligence, Wisdom, or Charisma as your Spellcasting Modifier.

Tortle

Image Source: Wizards of the Coast

Considering other animal-like DnD Races, Tortles are one of the most popular among enthusiasts who enjoy playing these characters. And before you ask, yes, they are essentially big ol’ turtles. Tell me there isn’t a small part of you that wishes you could have teamed up with some buddies and all played these creatures. Rogue, Fighter, Monk, Cleric – all would be suitable to form the Teenage Mutant Ninja Tortles!

Terrible puns aside, these characters have some very interesting features that could make for entertaining BG3 gameplay. Tortles, when using Unarmed Strikes, deal Slashing damage instead of Bludgeoning, have a Base Armor of 17 without wearing Armor and can gain Proficiency in either Animal Handling, Medicine, Nature, Perception, Stealth, or Survival.

However, most interestingly, the Tortle can use Shell Defence to withdraw into their shell, as an Action during combat. Doing so makes you Prone and unable to move, but also provides a +4 bonus to AC and Advantage on Strength and Constitution Saving Throws until you emerge.

Yuan-Ti

Image Source: Wizards of the Coast

Lastly, we have the snake-ish Yuan-Ti wrapping up this list. This diverse species of snake people have a variety of reptilian features, some maintaining a humanoid form with arms and legs, while others have a snake-like tail that they use to slither around. This Race is a favorite to many DnD players, due to the unique Poison Resistances it brings, and how this works into many different builds with ease. Yuan-Ti have both Darkvision and Magic Resistance, with the latter providing Advantage for any Saving Throws against Spells.



Thanks to Poison Resilience, a Yuan-Ti also has Advantage on Saving Throws they make to avoid or end the Poisoned condition on yourself, and have resistance to all Poison damage. Lastly, these scaly creatures also have Serpentine Spellcasting, which provides the Poison Spray Cantrip, and the use of Animal Friendship or Suggestion for an unlimited amount of times towards snakes.