Where to Find Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

If you’ve journeyed into act two of BG3, you’ve likely have found the Goblins in the Cursed Shadowlands. These Goblins offer an escort to any True Soul, but you need a Lyre from Minthara. You could’ve easily missed Minthara by this point or killed her without knowing you needed something she had. As any added support is key to surviving the Shadowlands, you’ll want to seek out Minthara at this point.

Where Is Minthara?

You’ll find Minthara inside the Goblin Camp. To get there, head directly west of the gate into Emerald Grove if you haven’t found it yet. When you reach the Blighted Village, simply keep heading west. You’ll eventually run into a checkpoint at the start of the Goblin Camp with a few Goblins and Klaws. You don’t necessarily have to kill them, as they can be persuaded to let you through as long as you fulfill the one task they want.

Head north once through the checkpoint across a bridge, and you’ll be in a courtyard covered in Goblins.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can ignore all of them and go through the heavy oak doors into the Shattered Sanctum. As you’ll be free to roam, head up the stairs to the right of the throne.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

At the heavy oak door that is straight ahead, turn right and enter the room with the bookshelves.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Nightwarden Minthara will be at the other end of the area, across a wooden bridge. She’ll be instantly hostile if you slaughtered any Goblins on the way here.

How to Get Minthara’s Lyre

The easiest way to get the Spider’s Lyre from Minthara is to kill her in this room.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You need to be incredibly careful during this fight not to destroy the wooden bridge while she is on it. If this happens, she will fall into the crevice below, and you’ll never be able to loot the Spider Lyre.

However, you can also follow her questline that will lead you to attack the Druids in Emerald Grove. She will eventually give you the Spider Lyre and direct you to the Goblins in the Cursed Shadowlands.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Going along with her plans will also allow you to add her as a companion later in act two.

Regardless of the path you choose, you will have the Spider's Lyre, once owned by Minthara, for your journey.