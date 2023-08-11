Baldur’s Gate 3 – Best Feats (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an extensive list of features (Feats) that unlock as your character build reaches new levels, enabling unique proficiencies, stat improvements, or even new abilities and techniques. With so many Feats to consider in the game, we’ve listed the best 10 to consider overall, meaning that while they may be best utilized on certain Races or Class, they can bring great value to almost any build. Follow along below for all the information you’ll need to know, including unlock requirements and the perks that each Feat will grant upon selection.

Ability Improvement

Feat Name Description Requirements Ability Improvement You increase one Ability by 2, or two Abilities by 1, to a maximum of 20. Level 4 (All Classes)

Ability Improvement is a great choice for any Race and Class, simply because it allows you to enhance the strengths that your character already holds by providing two points that you can use to increase your Abilities by one, up to the maximum score of 20. These scores determine both your success with Ability Checks, as well as your Damage Modifiers for certain Weapons, so if you’re looking to buff your character, using Ability Improvement to increase their most crucial stats can provide a lot of value.

Alert

Feat Name Description Requirements Alert You gain a +5 bonus to Initiative and can’t be Surprised. Level 4 (All Classes)

Alert is often overlooked, but it can be incredibly valuable to any character or Class who relies on getting in early to deliver high damage or activate bonuses when it comes to combat, such as an Assassin Rogue. Taking Alert will give you a +5 to your Initiative rolls, meaning you’re much more likely to be the first player to take a turn in combat, due to the +5 allowing you to out-roll a lot of enemy Initiatives. You also can’t be Surprised when you add this Feat to your build, which helps to give your character an extra barrier of protection from sneaky characters who try to attack you through Stealth.

Dual Wielder

Feat Name Description Requirements Dual Wielder You can use Two-Weapon Fighting even if your weapons aren’t Light, and you gain a +1 bonus to Armor Class while wielding a melee weapon in each hand. You cannot dual-wield Heavy Weapons. Level 4 (All Classes)

Duel Wielder is a huge asset to any character that utilizes Melee Weapons in combat, allowing you to use Two-Weapon Fighting even if the weapons you’re wielding don’t have the Light property. Essentially, this means that you can trade in those Daggers or Shortswords and choose to Duel Wield two Rapiers, Scimitars, or Handaxes, just to name a few. These weapons deal slightly more damage than Light weapons, so it’s a worthy upgrade — plus, you can a bonus +1 to your AC while wielding a Melee weapon in each hand, granting you a bit more survivability

Mobile

Feat Name Description Requirements Mobile Your movement speed increases, and difficult terrain doesn’t slow you down when you Dash.

If you move after making a melee attack, you don’t provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target. Level 4 (All Classes)

Do you often find yourself torn on the decision between using your Action to Disengage and heal up in combat, or just Attacking on the chance that you finish off the enemy? Well, Mobile may be the answer! This Feat means that whenever you make a Melee Attack on a target, you don’t provoke Opportunity Attacks from them for the rest of that turn, essentially letting you both deal an Attack in hopes of finishing them off, and then getting to move away for free if they don’t die. There’s no restriction for this Feat, meaning you can use it in every turn of combat, or have it stack if you hit multiple melee attacks on different targets during your turn.

Lucky

Feat Name Description Requirements Lucky You gain 3 Luck Points, which you can use to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, or to make an enemy reroll their Attack Rolls. These Luck Points restore upon a Long Rest. Level 4 (All Classes)

Lucky essentially gives you three chances at doubling your luck when it comes to an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw, and can also be used to make an enemy reroll their Attack Roll if they manage to hit you just a little too hard. The Advantage that Lucky provides can make all the difference between securing the killing blow in a boss fight or not, getting away with something sneaky around town, or convincing others that your opinion is correct in conversation — no matter what you want to use it for, you can make the most out of this Feat’s flexibility!

Mage Slayer

Feat Name Description Requirements Mage Slayer When a creature casts a spell Within melee range of you, you have the Advantage on any Saving Throw against it, and you can use a reaction to immediately make an attack against the caster.

Enemies you hit have Disadvantage on Concentration Saving Throws. Level 4 (All Classes)

Are you tired of those pesky Spellcaster enemies dominating combats? Well, Mage Slayer shuts these characters down fairly effectively, allowing you to use your Reaction on each turn to attack any creature within melee range who casts a Spell. Enemies that you hit with an attack will also gain a Disadvantage on Concentration Saving Throws, which are essentially for them maintaining the effects of the Spells they cast over multiple turns. With a bit of practice, you should be able to trigger Mage Slayer’s effect on every turn when facing off against Magic users, as long as you remain in melee range.

Magic Initiate

Feat Name Description Requirements Magic Initiate: You learn 2 Cantrips and a Level 1 spell from a class Spell list, depending which variant of Magic Initiate you select. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells will match the Spellcasting Ability for the chosen Class of Magic Initiate you select.



Magic Initiate Class variants: Bard, Druid, Cleric, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Level 4 (All Classes)

Are you running a character who only utilizes Melee and Ranged Weapons as opposed to Magic? Or perhaps you’re just wishing you had access to Abilities from another Magical Class. Well, Magic Initiate can help you expand your kit a little bit, allowing for more versatility in combat – especially if your basic Weapons just aren’t cutting it.

With this Feat, you’ll gain access to one Level 1 Spell and two Cantrips of your choice from whichever Class of Magic Initiate you choose to take: Bard, Druid, Cleric, Sorcerer, or Wizard. However, your Spellcasting Modifier will match the Class that you take Magic Initiate in, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t pick a Class that utilizes a Stat you’re particularly weak in, as the Spells and Cantrips you select will have little effect in this scenario.

Sentinel

Feat Name Description Requirements Sentinel When an enemy within melee range attacks an ally, you can use a reaction to make a weapon attack against that enemy. Target ally must not have the Sentinel Feat.

You gain Advantage on Opportunity Attacks, and when you hit a creature with an Opportunity Attack, it can no longer move for the rest of its tum. Level 4 (All Classes)

Sentinel is the perfect Feat to add to any frontline build, allowing you to massively benefit from playing around your allies. Not only does Sentinel let you use your reaction once per turn to make a Weapon Attack on any enemy within Melee range who attacks one of your comrades, but if this attack hits they will no longer be able to move for the rest of its turn, allowing your party to focus fire this target and kill them off quickly.

Furthermore, whenever a creature moves out of your melee range, you’ll receive Advantage on the Opportunity Attack you’re able to make on them, as long as your reaction has not been used yet in the same turn. All around, Sentinel provides strong value for your character and comrades on a turn-by-turn basis, making it an extremely valuable asset to consider, as long as your character is built for maintaining fights in melee range.

Tough

Feat Name Description Requirements Tough Your hit point maximum increases by 2 for every level you have gained. Level 4 (All Classes)

If your character is in desperate need of some extra HP, Tough may be a quick solution to this issue, granting your character an additional 2 points of HP for every level they have gained. For example, if your character is Level 8, they will automatically receive an additional 16 HP upon adding this Feat to their build, and continue to gain an additional 2 HP every time they progress a level.

Sharpshooter

Feat Name Description Requirements Sharpshooter Your ranged weapon attacks do not receive penalties from High Ground Rules.

Ranged weapon attacks with weapons you are Proficient with have a -5 penalty to their Attack Roll, but deal an additional 10 damage. Level 4 (All Classes)

Sharpshooter is a lethal asset to add to any Ranged Weapon user, allowing them to maximize their Proficiencies with this weapon type. While your character will take a -5 penalty to any roll made with one of these weapons, the trade-off is that on a hit, your attack will deal an extra +10 points of damage, allowing you to quickly one-shot a lot of creatures in the early game, and deal massive chunks of damage to creatures in the later stages of your adventure. While -5 sounds like a pretty hefty penalty, most ranged builds are set up to provide strong modifiers when using these weapons anyway, so it all somewhat evens out.

Great Weapon Master

Feat Name Description Requirements Great Weapon Master When you land a Critical Hit or kill a target with a melee weapon attack, you can make another melee weapon attack as a bonus action that turn.

Attacks with Heavy melee weapons you are Proficient with, can deal an additional 10 damage at the cost of a -5 Attack Roll penalty. (You can toggle this on and off.) Level 4 (All Classes)

Great Weapon Master is essentially a Sharpshooter for Heavy Melee Weapon users but with additional benefits on top. Not only can you toggle the penalty element of this feat on and off, but when you land a Critical Hit or kill an enemy with a melee weapon attack, Great Weapon Master allows your character to use their Bonus Action to make a second melee weapon Attack on the same turn.

At higher levels when certain classes unlock multiple Attacks per turn, this Feat becomes even more valuable, as you could essentially use Great Weapon Master to do the following: initial Melee Attack on the enemy, second Melee Attack on the enemy (killing blow), Bonus Action third Melee Attack on a second target, really letting you rack up some serious damage in a single round.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Feats to consider for your character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you’ve evaluated your options, why not take a look at our guide for how to improve your success rate with Ability Checks? This can help your character level up much quicker and gain access to Feats, so it may be worth a glance.